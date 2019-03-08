Six Barclays banks saved from closure

Barclays has stalled plans to shut a number of banks in the region which had previously been earmarked for closure.

The banks will remain open for at least another two years after Barclays discovered the sites were either the last bank in the location or were in particularly remote areas.

The Drayton bank, in School Road, and the branch in Hoveton, in Station Road, will both be saved. Another branch which was earmarked for closure was Watton's site however that was the last bank remaining in the town.

Harleston's branch in Market Place has also been saved as well as Southwold's branch in Suffolk.

Mildenhall, which is also just over the border in Suffolk, has also been saved from closure because it is in a remote location.

More than 100 branches nationwide have been ring-fenced meaning they will remain open until at least October 2021.

In the announcement, Barclays also said it would be launching a new cashback scheme enabling people to withdraw money at small businesses .

However, it said that from 2020 its customers will no longer have a facility which allows them to withdraw cash over the counter at Post Offices.

It is hoping the scheme will make it easier for customers to withdraw money at businesses in remote towns and areas without a branch or ATM.

Barclays said it remains "committed to the Post Office framework" and customers and businesses will still be able to pay in cash, cheques and check their balance - but the facility for over-the-counter cash withdrawals will end in January.

Cash withdrawal by cheque will still be available, subject to arrangement.

It is writing to affected customers about the changes.

Adam Rowse, managing director of branch-based banking at Barclay, said: "By maintaining last-in-town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.

"We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby."