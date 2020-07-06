Search

England cricket legend delights visitors to clifftop putting green

PUBLISHED: 11:42 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 06 July 2020

Beeston Hills putting green leaseholder Tim Turvey with England cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook, who dropped in for a surprise visit at the weekend. Photo: contributed

Beeston Hills putting green leaseholder Tim Turvey with England cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook, who dropped in for a surprise visit at the weekend. Photo: contributed

Staff and players at a seaside putting green were bowled over with surprise at the weekend, when a former England cricket captain stopped by to take a turn on the green with his family.

Beeston Hills putting green, which enjoy spectacular views over the seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELLBeeston Hills putting green, which enjoy spectacular views over the seafront. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Essex County Cricket Club star Sir Alastair Cook, who is England’s most capped player and the country’s leading run-scorer, paid a visit to Beeston Hills putting green on Sunday morning, to the amazement of leaseholder Tim Turvey, who had opened for the first time the previous day.

“I recognised him straight away,” Mr Turvey said. “He just turned up with his family and although some people did ask, “is that who I think it is?”, I tried to keep it a bit quiet as I just wanted him to enjoy his time with his children.”

After being unable to open at the start of the season as planned, Mr Turvey, whose sister and nephew run Sheringham’s Station Approach putting green, is looking forward to a busy summer.

The spectacular views over Sheringham seafront from Beeston Hills putting green. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

He said: “I’ve been kicking my heels and just want to get cracking, but I count myself lucky as there a people much worse off with bigger businesses and bigger overheads.

Beeston Hill putting green is open daily from 10am-5pm. For more information, visit the site’s Facebook page.

