England cricket legend delights visitors to clifftop putting green
PUBLISHED: 11:42 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 06 July 2020
Archant
Staff and players at a seaside putting green were bowled over with surprise at the weekend, when a former England cricket captain stopped by to take a turn on the green with his family.
Essex County Cricket Club star Sir Alastair Cook, who is England’s most capped player and the country’s leading run-scorer, paid a visit to Beeston Hills putting green on Sunday morning, to the amazement of leaseholder Tim Turvey, who had opened for the first time the previous day.
You may also want to watch:
“I recognised him straight away,” Mr Turvey said. “He just turned up with his family and although some people did ask, “is that who I think it is?”, I tried to keep it a bit quiet as I just wanted him to enjoy his time with his children.”
After being unable to open at the start of the season as planned, Mr Turvey, whose sister and nephew run Sheringham’s Station Approach putting green, is looking forward to a busy summer.
He said: “I’ve been kicking my heels and just want to get cracking, but I count myself lucky as there a people much worse off with bigger businesses and bigger overheads.
Beeston Hill putting green is open daily from 10am-5pm. For more information, visit the site’s Facebook page.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.