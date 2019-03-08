More details revealed on new East Mediterranean restaurant as signs go up

Signs have been put up at Norwich's newest restaurant.

Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope

Gem of Norwich is due to open in the former Prezzo restaurant at 2 to 6 Thorpe Road, near the train station.

On its Facebook page, it says it will be serving home made East Mediterranean food, including Turkish and Kurdish dishes.

It says it is a family business with more than 20 years of experience, and three sister restaurants across the UK, which are understood to include the Gem of Kent in Maidstone and Gem of Essex in Loughton.

It is set to be open from 12pm to 11pm every day but an opening date for the restaurant is yet to be revealed, though on September 22 the business posted to say it would be opening "very soon".

For the last few weeks the building has been covered in scaffolding as restoration works began, but it has since been removed and signs have been put up.

A premises licence for the new restaurant was lodged last October by director Emre Akis.

The two-storey Prezzo closed last year as part of a national restructuring of the business.

We have contacted the owners for more.