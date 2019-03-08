Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

More details revealed on new East Mediterranean restaurant as signs go up

PUBLISHED: 09:29 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 23 October 2019

Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope

Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

Signs have been put up at Norwich's newest restaurant.

Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren CopeSigns at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope

Gem of Norwich is due to open in the former Prezzo restaurant at 2 to 6 Thorpe Road, near the train station.

On its Facebook page, it says it will be serving home made East Mediterranean food, including Turkish and Kurdish dishes.

It says it is a family business with more than 20 years of experience, and three sister restaurants across the UK, which are understood to include the Gem of Kent in Maidstone and Gem of Essex in Loughton.

It is set to be open from 12pm to 11pm every day but an opening date for the restaurant is yet to be revealed, though on September 22 the business posted to say it would be opening "very soon".

For the last few weeks the building has been covered in scaffolding as restoration works began, but it has since been removed and signs have been put up.

A premises licence for the new restaurant was lodged last October by director Emre Akis.

The two-storey Prezzo closed last year as part of a national restructuring of the business.

We have contacted the owners for more.

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search after woman, 75, reported missing

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver watching TV at the wheel caught by police

Police caught a driver who was watching TV at the wheel. Picture: Archant

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning deli owners are to open a new coffee shop

Mark Kacary, who owns the Norfolk Deli with his wife, Rosie. Pic: Archant

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

School Lane in Little Melton. Photo: Google

Cowboy builder due back in court

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court where he was found guilty after a trial. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I remember looking up and I saw tears coming from everyone’ - Todd Cantwell on life in the big league

From Dereham with love - Todd Cantwell reveals his parents were crying with happiness after his goal in City's 3-2 victory over Manchester City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Moment man slashes partner’s face caught on CCTV

Andrew Fearnley, 54, of Drudge Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison after a knife attack on his partner. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

More details revealed on new East Mediterranean restaurant as signs go up

Signs at the new Gem of Norwich restaurant. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists