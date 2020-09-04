Search

Work on 27,000sqft new Porsche centre nearly finished

PUBLISHED: 13:32 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 04 September 2020

The new Porsche centre in Norwich is taking shape with the signage up. It is expected to open in December/January. Pic: Porsche Norwich

Archant

The signage for Norwich’s new ultra modern Porsche car centre is up and the owners say it’s opening in a few months.

It was hoped the massive new facility being built in Hall Road, bringing Porsche to Norfolk, would be open by the spring but then lockdown occurred. Work resumed and the huge facility is taking shape as well as new jobs being created.

Russ Dacre, the son of Norwich businessman and property owner Graham Dacre, behind the project, posted on social media: “Signage is up, exciting times for Porsche Centre Norwich. We’re opening December/January time and we’re very excited.”

Before lockdown, the site saw a new steel framework installed which has now been covered over with a huge structure and in big red letters, the word ‘Porsche.’

The centre will not just sell Porsches, both new and approved pre-owned, but will also have an eight bay workshop area, two bays for on-the-spot diagnosis of problems as well as a cafe and hospitality suite. Currently the nearest Porsche showrooms are in Cambridge or Colchester.

