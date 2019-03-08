Less sugar, more gin: survey reveals what shoppers are putting in their baskets

The nation's shopping habits have been revealed Archant

Shoppers are ditching sugary drinks and Sunday roasts in favour of more gin, flowers and free from ranges as a new survey carried out by the Central England Co-op uncovers the nation’s shopping habits.

Revealing what shoppers have been buying more of, as well as what they’re leaving on the shelf, the Central England Co-operative’s annual Insight report looked closely at every purchase made during 2018 to explain how customers shopped, lived and spent during the past year.

The survey found sales of free from were up year on year, with everything from dietary requirements to health needs listed as the reasons why.

But while free from items increased in popularity, other items were being taken out baskets, for example dairy, sales of which fell by 2pc and pasta which fell by 12pc as people opted for alternatives such as courgetti.

The report also revealed the traditional Sunday roast may be experiencing a fall in popularity as, while sales of meat remained strong during 2018, people were not buying the amounts they once were and sales of joints fell by 40pc in 2018.

The Government’s war on sugar has also started to impact consumers with full sugar drink sales falling and water sales jumping by four per cent year on year.

Other areas of growth included premium own label brand products as customers become happier to trade up, sales of gin and flowers during seasonal periods such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day also increased.

Marta Foley, data and predictive insights manager at the Central England Co-op, said: “We are pleased to present the findings from our first ever Central England Co-operative Insight Report.

“These exciting results showcase our customers shopping habits in 2018 and how they shaped the year.

“They perfectly showcase what shoppers loved and what they left behind during the past 12 months.

“It shows a customer that is becoming more health conscious, more adventurous and more willing to spend a little more to get exactly what they want.

“We are proud at Central England Co-operative of being able to take these results and ensure that we meet shoppers demand when they visit their local store” she said.