Shoppers frustrated after retailers’ websites crash over sell-out of PS5

PUBLISHED: 10:59 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 19 November 2020

John Lewis is one of the stores selling out of the new PS5 console with so much demad its website crased. Pic: EDP

John Lewis is one of the stores selling out of the new PS5 console with so much demad its website crased. Pic: EDP

Archant

A rush to buy the new Playstation 5 console caused major problems for retailers based in Norfolk.

The new PS5 console. Pic: EDPThe new PS5 console. Pic: EDP

Firms like John Lewis, GAME and Currys PC World struggled with the demand.

MORE: ‘On the up’: Seaside village in UK’s top 10 for house prices

You may also want to watch:

John Lewis tweeted that the console – released for sale at 8am – had already sold out by 10am. But shoppers posted their annoyance, saying the website was unable to cope. Buyers trying to get their hands on the £449.99 console were faced with a screen from the retailer stating: “No signal, we’re currently experiencing a problem.” Many people were complaining of the way the site froze, even when a console was in their online shopping basket. Tarik Mak tweeted: “The basket process was appalling. In there should have guaranteed a purchase, not to forget the site crashing multiple times.”

Others described waiting for as long as 45 minutes before the site then crashed or even receiving an email confirmation then unable to process the purchase 10 minutes later.

John Lewis tweeted: “We apologise if you were unable to purchase one.’

Currys PC World tweeted: “Our 9am go live for the PS5 is unfortunately on hold.”

GAME also struggled with shoppers frustrated at items also going out of stock or the website freezing. Chris Duncan posted: “Really it’s still at the factory waiting to be shipped because no one has any in stock.”

