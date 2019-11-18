Video

Shoppers eager for 'Excitable Edgar' toys pay double on eBay

A new batch of Excitable Edgars were delivered to Waitrose in the Eaton Centre on Sunday morning Credit: Archant

Shoppers were paying double the price for 'Excitable Edgar' merchandise on eBay as stocks of the cuddly soft toy dragon were in short supply.

The new ad 'Excitable Edgar' Pic: John Lewis and Partners. The new ad 'Excitable Edgar' Pic: John Lewis and Partners.

New stocks of the cuddly toy Edgar, the star of the new John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas ad, were being delivered to John Lewis in Norwich after running out over the weekend. Meanwhile many items were also out of stock online.

A John Lewis spokeswoman told this newspaper: "We've seen really strong demand for Excitable Edgar across John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners shops. The team has confirmed that new stock is being delivered to our Norwich shop shortly."

Exciteable Edgar soft toys from the John Lewis Christmas advert have sold out in Norwich Credit: Archant Exciteable Edgar soft toys from the John Lewis Christmas advert have sold out in Norwich Credit: Archant

As a result, sellers on eBay were cashing in with the soft toy, priced £15 with John Lewis and Waitrose, for sale today for as much as £50.

People were buying them for double - with one seller having just one of the soft toys left, priced £29.94, having sold four others. The book of the story, priced £9.99 in Waitrose and John Lewis, was being touted for sale on eBay for as much as £34.99.

For shoppers, getting hold of the merchandise brought out in conjunction with the ad, which got its first TV airing on Saturday night, was proving tricky. The Edgar soft toy, wellie boots sizes 6,7 and 8 as well as all junior slippers, most ages of the glow in the dark pyjamas and the book of the story were out of stock to buy online at John Lewis today.

A copy of the Excitable Edgar book, priced £9.99 in John Lewis and Waitrose, was for sale on eBay for £34.99. Pic: Archant A copy of the Excitable Edgar book, priced £9.99 in John Lewis and Waitrose, was for sale on eBay for £34.99. Pic: Archant

On the John Lewis website, even the Waitrose Christmas pudding was only available to buy in-store. It was a different story, however, on the Waitrose website which had most items including additional products such as an Edgar chocolate gift pack and a gingerbread biscuit available to purchase online today.

The ad, a collaboration between the two retailers for the first time, was available to view on social media from Thursday and ever since, has seen a run on the merchandise.

None of the soft toys were available to buy in Norwich's John Lewis on Sunday morning with a sign saying they'd run out. Waitrose in Eaton did have a new delivery on Sunday morning when 20 of the soft toys were available.

Meanwhile, people were taking to twitter praising the ad. One tweeted: 'Cannot get over how proud he (Edgar) looks after, it melts me inside and out every single time I watch it.'

A cuddly toy Edgar, priced £15 in John Lewis and Waitrose, was for sale on eBay for as much as £50. This one is £27.95 and the last one remaining for sale. Pic: Archant A cuddly toy Edgar, priced £15 in John Lewis and Waitrose, was for sale on eBay for as much as £50. This one is £27.95 and the last one remaining for sale. Pic: Archant