What do shoppers really think about Debenhams?

PUBLISHED: 12:24 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 26 April 2019

Debenhams in Norwich is to stay open. Pic: Archant.

Shoppers gave some hard-hitting advice for Debenhams in Norwich on how the retailer can survive going forward after it was saved from closure.

Shopper Janet Mindham at the Norwich Debenhams store. Pic; Archant.Shopper Janet Mindham at the Norwich Debenhams store. Pic; Archant.

Deputy store manager of Debenhams in Norwich, Peter Gray told this newspaper it was 'business as normal today.' “Customers can shop in confidence. We are aiming to provide the best service and we have a lovely store.”

Debenhams in Norwich and King's Lynn were saved from the chop of 22 stores across the UK – but Yarmouth is one of those being shut down next year.

Meanwhile, shoppers had their own views on what Debenhams can do to survive, going forward. Sarah Everett, from Norwich, said: “I usually only go in for the makeup and perfumes, the clothes are just a bit dowdy, they just don't compete with Jarrold which is streets ahead.

“I was more concerned about HOF closing, to be honest, I'm a bit indifferent about Debenhams and I'd rather it closed than HOF.”

Kath Fewster, also from Norwich, said: “I'm pleased but they need to sort out their customer services as when you ring up, you can't get through, they really need to hit the ground running with this otherwise they'll lose customers. It's good for buying special occasion clothes but for every day or holiday stuff, I tend to go to Primark.”

Janet Mindham, also from Norwich, said: “I am happy at the news but the problem with Debenhams is that they don't have enough quality clothes, I love cotton but it's all that cheaper viscous material. I did like the Debenhams in Yarmouth because it's smaller, so it's easier to find things whereas the Norwich store is just so big and it's harder to find what you want.”

Other stores across the country to close include Canterbury, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Kirkcaldy as part of the major new restructuring plan of the retailer's new owners.

