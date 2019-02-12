Are shoppers ‘paying over the odds’ for branded products? Mum finds Aldi crisp packet in Hula Hoops multi-pack

An Aldi own brand packet was found in a KP Hula Hoops multi-pack. Photo: Kristy Loades

A mum has claimed consumers are “paying over the odds” after she found an Aldi crisp packet in a Hula Hoops multi-pack she bought from Waitrose.



Kristy Loades, 44, from Fleggburgh, was bewildered to find an empty packet for Aldi’s own brand Snackrite ‘hoops’ in the pack of KP Hula Hoops she purchased in an online shop from Waitrose in North Walsham.

The mum of three raised concerns that the packet proved shoppers were paying more than necessary for branded versions of the same product.

Mrs Loades said: “I just opened a multi-pack of KP Hula Hoops which I bought from Waitrose and inside was an empty bag of the Aldi hoops own brand inside.

“This shows that consumers are paying over the odds for KP brands when in actual fact they are the very same product as Aldi are selling off as their brand at the fraction of the price.”



According to the manufacturers, while the crisps are indeed made in the same factory the product is not identical.

A spokeswoman for KP Snacks said: “I can confirm that KP Snacks makes product for Aldi at the same site as its own Hula Hoops brand, although the products are made to different formulations.

“We would encourage the consumer concerned to contact our Consumer Services team via the form at www.kpsnacks.com/contact so we can obtain all the details to carry out an investigation.”