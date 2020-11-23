‘It’s fantastic news’ - Shop owner welcomes prospect of reopening after lockdown

Alex Flatt, owner of Abigail's card and gift shop in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The owner of a Norfolk gift shop has called the prospect of re-opening on December 3 “fantastic news” - but has spoken of her frustration at supermarkets and garden centres picking up on the gifts market while they have been closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Flatt, owner of Abigail’s Cards and Gifts in Dereham, said: “The speculation we have heard indicating that non-essential shops will be able to reopen on December 3 is just fantastic news.

“For us, an independent family-run business with three shops, this would mean that we will be able to salvage part of our Christmas trade. We rely extremely heavily on our November and December turnover to see us through to the next year and ultimately years beyond.” she said.

Ms Flatt said it was hard watching retailers deemed more essential than her business selling similar gifts to the ones she has not been allowed to sell.

“It has been an extremely frustrating few weeks in this second lockdown - seeing so many non-essential items being sold at so many outlets for whom this is in fact not their main source of trade, simply add-ons. By this I mean garden centres and supermarkets.” she said.

“I was appalled to receive a marketing email last week from a garden centre solely promoting advent calendars, boxes of christmas cards, wrap, gift bags & tags - these types of non-essential sales should have been banned by the government to make it a level playing field once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.” she added.

Ms Flatt said the lockdown had given her time to consider making business more online-oriented, but there are many challenges to contend with.

“Despite all the competition, we were not going to take this lying down.” she said. “We have been working extremely hard behind the scenes trying to get a click & collect service off the ground but with very little time to promote it, it has been a somewhat mammoth task which has proved even more difficult without a website presence.

“The second lockdown has made us assess our business and discuss how we can now diversify in the future, in more ways than one.” she added.