Search

Advanced search

'The internet and high rents have killed off my bookshop' states store owner

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 04 December 2019

David Makinson, who is closing the Holt Bookshop. Pic: Archant

David Makinson, who is closing the Holt Bookshop. Pic: Archant

The owner of a town's last independent bookshop is closing his store - blaming the £65,000 annual costs and internet competition.

David Makinson, Holt Bookshop. Pic: ArchantDavid Makinson, Holt Bookshop. Pic: Archant

David Makinson, who runs the Holt Bookshop, 10, Appleyard, Holt, just off the high street, will not be renewing his lease when it expires next July. And despite looking forward to retirement, he is upset that his closure will mean there will be no bookshops left in the town.

He pays around £65,000 a year in rent and business rates combined. "It's an expensive business running a bookshop and we can't compete with Amazon, they don't have our overheads and then there is the rent; landlords have such high expectations.

"We do have some very loyal customers who know they can buy books cheaper online but still choose us. The government seems reluctant to create a fairer balance in terms of the big online firms and supermarkets all selling books so cheaply, at a loss - and independent book shops.

The Holt Bookshop is in Holt's Appleyard. Pic: ArchantThe Holt Bookshop is in Holt's Appleyard. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Strangers coffee bosses open new pop-up cafe in Castle Quarter

"Holt is widely known for the quality of its shops which draw visitors from all over the country. It would be a very sad day if there was no bookshop to serve them. My feeling is that Holt can definitely support a bookshop."

Mr Makinson has run the bookshop for the past 14 years, opened by Stephen Fry and once named one of Britain's best 50 bookshops in Britain by the Independent newspaper. He used to run events with authors which were hugely popular. "We once had a queue right down the high street for journalist and BBC news correspondent Kate Adie," he said.

He himself was a former journalist working in Wolverhampton for a regional newspaper before returning to Norfolk after working out in the Gulf. "I didn't have any experience in retail but I've loved it. The irony is as a bookshop owner, you spend your days unpacking books and seeing new titles - I have between 6,000-8,000 on the shelves and I get tempted by new books every day. The result is I have hundreds of books I'm trying to read so I hope to do this when I retire." He said his favourite author was Jane Austen.

The bookshop currently employs one full-time member of staff and Mr Makinson hopes someone will come forward to take on the bookshop. He is willing to help someone set it up to keep the tradition alive - otherwise he is resigned to returning stock and sell off books.

The bookshop succeeded Holt Books, another independent. At that time there were two second-hand bookshops in the town but both have now closed.

Most Read

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Driving instructor, 42, stole from wife after leaving her for student, 19

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latitude Festival 2020 line-up revealed

Liam Gallagher will headline Saturday night at Latitude Festival 2020 Credit: Supplied by Festival Republic

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk restaurant named among the best in the world

Morston Hall. Picture: Archant

Man with wrong knee implant left ‘speechless’ after botched operation

Andrew Osbourne, 65, from Halesworth, had knee replacement surgery at James Paget Hospital but was given the wrong implant. Picture: Courtesy of Andrew Osbourne.

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

West Norfolk pub wins food and drinks awards

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps

Seven goals is a bit optimistic even for City chief

Kenny McLean has been a key figure in Norwich City's Premier League upturn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists