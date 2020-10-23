Do you Shop Local with independents? Fill in our survey

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:39 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 23 October 2020

Shoppers around Norwich Market shopping local and staying safe in masks. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Shoppers around Norwich Market shopping local and staying safe in masks. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Archant

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News wants to know what local shops could do to attract more customers.

Earlier this week we launched Shop Local – a campaign asking you to spend your hard-earned cash with independent businesses and give Norfolk’s economy a boost in the run up to Christmas. Shop Local is a use-it-or-lose-it plea to shoppers to consider independent traders and businesses this Christmas and beyond in a bid to bolster our beloved high streets and spark a wave of online spending with local retailers. As part of this campaign we want to know about our readers shopping habits and what independents can do to make themselves more attractive to consumers. So we are launching a short survey. It has just seven multiple choice questions and should only take a couple of minutes to fill in. You can fill in the survey here.

