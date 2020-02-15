Search

Advanced search

'We'll miss our customers': Owners of shop that's run for 29 years call it a day

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 February 2020

Posh Pets is for sale after 29 years. Pic: Posh Pets

Posh Pets is for sale after 29 years. Pic: Posh Pets

One of Holt's longest-running 'successful and lucrative' high street shops is up for sale for £235,000.

Posh Pets in Holt, run by Michael Adams. Pic: Posh PetsPosh Pets in Holt, run by Michael Adams. Pic: Posh Pets

Posh Pets, New Street, which was started in 1991 by owners Michael Adams and Lisa Lambert, is up for sale so they can pursue a different business.

Ms Lambert said they would miss their loyal customers the most. "We've offered advice to people coming in, and after 29 years, we have become part of the community.

"We've survived despite the internet, other shops have come and gone in Holt." The couple are operating a log cabin holiday business as a new venture and want to spend more time focusing on that business.

But she assured that the store was open as usual and they were hoping to find new buyers who would take it on and continue running it as a pet shop.

Posh Pets in Holt. Pic: Posh PetsPosh Pets in Holt. Pic: Posh Pets

"We're not going anywhere yet," she said.

MORE: Builder locked in row with council over repairs to historic pub

Agents Hylton Smythe described it as 'successful and lucrative' with extra trade attracted from the decline of some pet shops in other areas. Claws and Paws closed in Sheringham in 2018 and last year also saw Goodson's in Norwich shut down for the owners to retire.

Posh Pets in Holt. Pic: Posh PetsPosh Pets in Holt. Pic: Posh Pets

Posh Pets generated an advised turnover of around £174,000 as of the 2017 accounts, stated the agents.

A traditional pet shop, the store offers a wide range of items for household pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, fish and birds. They also sell accessories like leads, collars, bowls, toys and had a dog grooming parlour up until recently which could be resinstated.

"The business is now only offered to the market as it's our clients' wish to pursue a change in direction, said the agents. "Due to pet shop closures in Sheringham and other surrounding areas, Posh Pets has more custom than before and still retains its Holt customer base.

"The business is rated five star on Google and Facebook reviews and is being sold with the website. Posh Pets is a profitable business, however, there is scope for development."

Posh Pets in Holt. Pic: Posh PetsPosh Pets in Holt. Pic: Posh Pets

The shop has been refitted this year.

The business is for sale freehold with the ground floor shop unit but doesn't include a flat above.

Michael Adams, Posh Pets. Pic: Posh PetsMichael Adams, Posh Pets. Pic: Posh Pets

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A red rag to a bull’ - fury over National Park signs put up in Broads village

Road signs installed in Loddon by the Broads Authority (BA) to promote the Broads as a national park have sparked an outcry over “misleading” wording. Photo: Kay Mason Billig

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty

Storm Dennis is set to bring more disruption to Norfolk and the region

A tree in Wensum Park, Norwich, which has been there since before the Second World War, has fallen in Storm Ciara. Picture: TractorWalking on Twitter

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool

Sadio Mane rifles Liverpool's winner in 1-0 Premier League victory at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Cheque it out! The highest and lowest paying jobs of 2019

Pilots, chief executives and air traffic controllers are just some of the highest paying jobs in the UK in 2019. Picture: Getty/Canva

Krul only focused on Canaries but pleased to survive Storm Dennis in front of Holland boss

Tim Krul denied Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita from point-blank range at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24