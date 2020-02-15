'We'll miss our customers': Owners of shop that's run for 29 years call it a day

Posh Pets is for sale after 29 years. Pic: Posh Pets

One of Holt's longest-running 'successful and lucrative' high street shops is up for sale for £235,000.

Posh Pets, New Street, which was started in 1991 by owners Michael Adams and Lisa Lambert, is up for sale so they can pursue a different business.

Ms Lambert said they would miss their loyal customers the most. "We've offered advice to people coming in, and after 29 years, we have become part of the community.

"We've survived despite the internet, other shops have come and gone in Holt." The couple are operating a log cabin holiday business as a new venture and want to spend more time focusing on that business.

But she assured that the store was open as usual and they were hoping to find new buyers who would take it on and continue running it as a pet shop.

"We're not going anywhere yet," she said.

Agents Hylton Smythe described it as 'successful and lucrative' with extra trade attracted from the decline of some pet shops in other areas. Claws and Paws closed in Sheringham in 2018 and last year also saw Goodson's in Norwich shut down for the owners to retire.

Posh Pets generated an advised turnover of around £174,000 as of the 2017 accounts, stated the agents.

A traditional pet shop, the store offers a wide range of items for household pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, fish and birds. They also sell accessories like leads, collars, bowls, toys and had a dog grooming parlour up until recently which could be resinstated.

"The business is now only offered to the market as it's our clients' wish to pursue a change in direction, said the agents. "Due to pet shop closures in Sheringham and other surrounding areas, Posh Pets has more custom than before and still retains its Holt customer base.

"The business is rated five star on Google and Facebook reviews and is being sold with the website. Posh Pets is a profitable business, however, there is scope for development."

The shop has been refitted this year.

The business is for sale freehold with the ground floor shop unit but doesn't include a flat above.

