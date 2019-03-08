Shop in Holt for rent from Norfolk family printing firm

A unit has become available because the Thoughtful Expressions card shop is relocating elsewhere in Holt. Pic: Brown & Co Cockertons.

A new opportunity to open a shop in the centre of Holt has arisen – leased from members of the UK’s oldest family-run printing firm.

Only one unit is vacant, currently let to card shop ‘Thoughtful Expressions’ which is relocating to another premises in the town.

Unit E, Feathers Yard, Market Place, which is 813 sqft, is available for £16,500 per annum and situated in a prime spot next to Budgens supermarket.

The units were bought by the Barnwells of Barnwell Print, who took over a former post office in 1908 in Aylsham and have had a presence in the town ever since, only recently taking the decision to relocate its newsagents. In 2008 it moved its printworks to a 15,000 sqft factory on the Aylsham industrial estate run by brothers Lincoln and Julian Barnwell.

Lincoln Barnwell said two of the units bought in Holt were let to tenants; a haberdashery store and glass makers.

It comes as towns like Holt are seeing less take up of commercial units by small businesses because of high rates which can cost around £10,000 a year on top of other costs and rent.

Henry Cockerton, the agent marketing the unit, from Brown & Co Cockertons in Holt, said: “The face of market towns like Holt is changing – it used to be the butcher, baker and candlestick maker seeing the pressure from the supermarket and now we are seeing artisan bakers and high quality butchers doing well because people’s taste and demand is changing.

“Small businesses face huge costs so we are very pleased the Barnwells are breathing new life into Holt.”