See inside this home and shop for sale in one of the prettiest high streets in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 January 2020

The property for sale in the High Street, Little Walsingham. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

A shop and luxury two-bedroom apartment situated in a historic building in the high street of Little Walsingham, famous for its religious pilgrimage, is for sale for £450,000.

Number 27, High Street was built on a site of an ancient 15th century inn called the 'Mone and Sterre', owned by the priory but there have been many changes to the building over the years. You can still see signs of an arch where the horse and carts would have gone through what is now the ground floor commercial space. The high street is renowned for being picturesque with red brick cottages and timber-framed buildings.

The large ground floor commercial unit has in the past been a gift shop and a restaurant/cafe. It's possible, subject to planning, that the space with wooden flooring, some exposed brick and flint feature walls, panelling and exposed beams, could be made into living accommodation if the building was returned to residential use.

Stairs lead up to a small landing and the living accommodation with a kitchen and off this landing, step go down to a large bathroom with a dressing area, some exposed flint interior walls, a large deep bath, a separate shower and contemporary white bathroom suite.

The main sitting room spans the width of the property which has large windows on the street side, painted floorboards and an original fireplace with a cast iron surround. Further stairs from this room lead to two loft bedrooms, both with good ceiling heights.

Outside is a small courtyard garden where there is a two-storey outbuilding, believed to have been lived in at one stage. The ground floor is currently a storeroom, laundry and cloakroom and above this, and accessed via an external staircase, is an office, ideal for home working, which also has a kitchenette.

Agents Jackson-Stops, selling the property, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to acquire this historic Grade II listed commercial property with a spacious two-bedroom apartment, separate outbuilding with a first floor home office and allocated parking, all located in the centre of Little Walsingham."

The village of Walsingham has been welcoming pilgrims since Saxon times to its shrine to the Virgin Mary. After nearly 400 years the 20th century saw the restoration of a pilgrimage to Walsingham as a regular feature of Christian life.

