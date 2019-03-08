Popular restaurant to close after four years

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 26 August 2019

A popular Turkish restaurant has announced it will serve its last meal this week.

Shish, on Esplanade in Lowestoft, will close their upstairs restaurant on Sunday, September 1, for "health reasons".

Taking to Facebook on Sunday night (August 25), a spokesperson for Shish confirmed the closure.

They said: "Hello you amazing people. Unfortunately there is no easy way of saying this, and it saddens us to announce, that we will be closing our restaurant doors on September 1.

"Four years ago we opened our doors to this beautiful town wanting to bring a taste of Turkey to the most easterly point in the UK, and what an amazing four years it has been.

"We have loved serving every single one of you and have been embraced and shown so much love by yourselves.

"The reason we have had to come to this decision is because of health reasons and, unfortunately, this means that we cannot continue and have had to cut this dream short."

In the Facebook post, it was confirmed the bar will continue to open as normal following the closure of the restaurant.

They said: "We are still open for this weekend coming as normal, so please pop in and our bar will continue to be open as normal from then onwards and will not be closing with the restaurant upstairs.

"Once again, we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

