Former town hall goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 15:26 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 13 March 2020

The former Sheringham town hall has gone up for sale for £345,000.

The building, which dates to 1901, shut last year when councillors agreed to relocate to the town's community centre to cut costs and

improve accessibility.

A sale of its contents is taking place later this month.

In the meantime, the property has gone on the market with agents Arnolds Keys and offers office accommodation on the first and second floors, with storage space on the second floor and basement.

It has a cloakroom and kitchen and could, subject to the necessary planning consents, be used for alternative use than offices.

The sale of contents takes place on March 28 including some ornate oak chairs, hat stands and a conference table.

