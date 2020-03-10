Video

The Disruptors: Could personalised, 3D printed medicine be the future?

"We're developing new commercially-viable treatments for medical needs that aren't being catered to," says Sheng Qi, pictured centre, after her team won the UEA Innovation and Impact Award 2019. UEA Business School

Those with complex healthcare needs are used to taking multiple pills every day. But what if you could combine these drugs into a bespoke 3D printed alternative? In the latest The Disruptors video, Sheng Qi explains how her team at the University of East Anglia is working towards the solution.