Dog groomers move into former music store

PUBLISHED: 15:54 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 25 September 2020

Shampooches of Dereham, are moving into the building of former music shop, Shake, Rattle and Roll on Norwich Road. Picture: Shampooches of Dereham

Shampooches of Dereham, are moving into the building of former music shop, Shake, Rattle and Roll on Norwich Road. Picture: Shampooches of Dereham

A popular dog grooming salon has moved into a bigger premises after a boost in sales.

Shampooches of Dereham, are moving into the building of former music shop, Shake, Rattle and Roll on Norwich Road. Picture: Shampooches of DerehamShampooches of Dereham, are moving into the building of former music shop, Shake, Rattle and Roll on Norwich Road. Picture: Shampooches of Dereham

Shampooches of Dereham, are moving into the building of former music shop, Shake, Rattle and Roll on Norwich Road.

The former shop closed at the end of June after owners Alan and Kay Grey decided that due to current circumstances, they wanted to concentrate on repairs and teaching.

Now, the two floor shop has been transformed into a brand new dog grooming facility by owners by Wendy Barker and Janette Chamberlain.

Shampooches of Dereham, are moving into the building of former music shop, Shake, Rattle and Roll on Norwich Road. Picture: Shampooches of DerehamShampooches of Dereham, are moving into the building of former music shop, Shake, Rattle and Roll on Norwich Road. Picture: Shampooches of Dereham

Mrs Barker said: “We have been wanting to move to bigger and better premises for sometime prior to lockdown, and when the perfect shop was found by chance we knew we had to seize this opportunity.

“We have more work space and are more central for the town centre with ample parking, the shop has a fresher newer look which we hope all our customers will love.”

The new premises is now open.

