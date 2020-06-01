Dog groomers jump through hoops to reopen

Shampooches of Dereham, ran by Wendy Barker and Janette Chamberlain, are getting ready to open its doors on June 1, for the first time since the UK went into lockdown. Picture: Wendy Barker Archant

A dog groomers in mid Norfolk will be pampering pooches from this month, weeks before their owners will be able to get a trim.

Shampooches of Dereham, run by Wendy Barker and Janette Chamberlain, is opening on June 1, for the first time since the UK went into lockdown.

Since the business closed on March 26, the duo have been posting videos showing their customers how to groom their pooches correctly.

Mrs Barker said: “We’re so happy to be opening on June 1, we cannot wait to see our doggy customers again.

“It’s limited at the moment with two dogs a day, one after the other and a cleaning in between the dogs, to keep us all safe.”

The dog groomers, which would normally see between six and eight dogs per day, have been consulting with Breckland Council on the best way to safely reopen.

Mrs Barker said: “They [the council] were great and quick to get in touch with us.

“We spoke with their health and safety officer who walked us through the cleaning we would need to do between each dog that comes in and the correct quality of products we need as some wouldn’t kill the virus.

“We needed to provide hand sanitiser and walk through guides for our customers on how they can safely drop off their dogs and how they can pay.”

Both business owners will be wearing face shields and masks and have installed a sneeze guard on the shop counter.

Other changes include contactless payment over the phone or by card in store and a new pick up and drop off scheme.

Shampooches have also reduced the services provided but hope that as lockdown is eased, it will be able to add more dogs and grooming options.

Mrs Barker said: “We have some pretty fantastic customers that have not only supported us throughout the lockdown but are so understanding about appointments to.

“Hopefully all the helpful hints and tips we have put on our Facebook page will have helped them.”

To find out more about Shampooches visit www.shampoochesofdereham.co.uk