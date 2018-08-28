Long-running newsagent starts work on new store - but there’s one minor blip

Barnwell's is moving from 33, Market Place to 31, Market Place in Aylsham. Shame about the spelling. Picture: Steve Downes Archant

It’s been a fixture in Aylsham for more than 100 years, but a newsagent and bookshop is downsizing and moving to a smaller building along the Market Place.

Gwen Wright in front of FC Barnwell & Sons in Market Place, Aylsham in March last year. Pictures: David Bale Gwen Wright in front of FC Barnwell & Sons in Market Place, Aylsham in March last year. Pictures: David Bale

But Barnwell’s, which has been at the same premises since 1908, will have to change the spelling of a certain word before it re-opens.

Stationery is spelt as stationary, which means not moving, on the new building.

Gwen Wright, who has run the shop for about 48 years, said: “We will be trading from 31, Market Place from February 4. No 33, Market Place is now up for let.

“We are downsizing and cutting some of our product lines, including toys, books and photo frames/albums. But we will still do newspapers and magazines, stationery, cards and art. And we wil carry on doing home deliveries.”

FC Barnwell & Sons in Market Place, Aylsham pictured in March last year. Pictures: David Bale FC Barnwell & Sons in Market Place, Aylsham pictured in March last year. Pictures: David Bale

The shop was founded by Charles Harry Barnwell, great-grandfather of brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who also run printing firm Barnwell Print.