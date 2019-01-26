Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

New milkshake bar set to open in Castle Mall

26 January, 2019 - 13:42
A new milkshare bar is set to open in the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

A new milkshare bar is set to open in the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

A new milkshare bar is set to open in the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich.

Posters have gone up in Castle Mall in Norwich advertising a new Shaake store. Picture submitted.Posters have gone up in Castle Mall in Norwich advertising a new Shaake store. Picture submitted.

Posters have gone up on the empty unit next to Auntie Anne’s stating that Shaake is soon opening in the centre.

The business, which also has a branch in intu Chapelfield, serves a variety of drinks including milkshakes, smoothies and fruit juices.

It is currently recruiting for part time staff for the new premises.

It comes after the wine cafe Veeno closed its doors having opened less than four months ago at Castle Mall.

Veeno was located on Castle Mall’s Timberhill Terrace, as part of a £3m development but ceased trading last week.

Tables and stock have been removed from the site.

However, a spokesman for Castle Mall later said that Veeno intends to reopen with a new team at a date yet to be confirmed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

The Steam Packet in Norwich looks set to be denied early opening on Derby Day. Picture: Antony Kelly

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield United – Canaries clash with automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norwich City’s majority shareholders talk investment, succession and the Webber and Farke revolution

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have spoken to Along Come Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists