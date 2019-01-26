New milkshake bar set to open in Castle Mall

Posters have gone up in Castle Mall in Norwich advertising a new Shaake store. Picture submitted.

Posters have gone up on the empty unit next to Auntie Anne’s stating that Shaake is soon opening in the centre.

The business, which also has a branch in intu Chapelfield, serves a variety of drinks including milkshakes, smoothies and fruit juices.

It is currently recruiting for part time staff for the new premises.

It comes after the wine cafe Veeno closed its doors having opened less than four months ago at Castle Mall.

Veeno was located on Castle Mall’s Timberhill Terrace, as part of a £3m development but ceased trading last week.

Tables and stock have been removed from the site.

However, a spokesman for Castle Mall later said that Veeno intends to reopen with a new team at a date yet to be confirmed.