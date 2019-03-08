Seven quirky places to stay in north Norfolk

The Triumphal Arch after the make-over. Pic: SALT Steve Adams 2019 : 07398 238853

Looking to get away to the coast? Here's a look at some of the most unusual and unique places across north Norfolk where you can stay.

Cley Windmill at sunset. Picture: Martin Sizeland Cley Windmill at sunset. Picture: Martin Sizeland

- Cley Windmill, Cley.

An 18th century windmill on the Norfolk coast, which has been transformed into a bed and breakfast with incredible views over the salt marshes and out to sea.

The well-known landmark now has 10 separate rooms available for both B&B and self-catering guests.

The ground floor includes a circular sitting room where antique furniture surrounds a roaring open fire, while the upstairs rooms and galleries have stunning views over the marshes and the sea.

Travel around in unique style with one of the Quirky Campers vans. Picture: Quirky Campers Vans Travel around in unique style with one of the Quirky Campers vans. Picture: Quirky Campers Vans

- Quirky Campers, several locations.

- Quirky Campers, several locations.

Travel around in unique style with one of the Quirky Campers vans.

Quirky Campers offer an array of handmade campervans located all around the country sleeping two to six people.

Each van has an individual theme and can be hired to take on a road trip of your pleasing.

The Triumphal Arch after the make-over. Pic: SALT The Triumphal Arch after the make-over. Pic: SALT

The closest pick up point is Cambridge where customers can enjoy the 'Justin' van which sleeps upto four people, includes kitchen facilities and storage space.

- The Triumphal Arch, Holkham Estate.

- The Triumphal Arch, Holkham Estate.

The Triumphal Arch, built in the 18th century to impress visitors in their carriages passing through to the coast, is now playing a vital role in the estate's weddings business - as the honeymoon suite.

Lady Leicester, who runs the estate with husband, the Earl of Leicester, has made the improvements to the Grade I listed building after the hike in weddings at Holkham over the past year.

Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: ALAN FORSTER Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: ALAN FORSTER

The Triumphal Arch, which sleeps two, is available through SALT Norfolk from £541 for three nights and £1,289 for a week.

-Cromer Lighthouse, Cromer.

-Cromer Lighthouse, Cromer.

Cromer Lighthouse has two self catering holiday cottages: The Link and Valonia

Both cottages are one mile from the traditional north Norfolk town of Cromer. A 10 minute stroll along the coastal path will take you into town where you can explore shops, pubs and sample local seafood.

The Old Windmill, Aylsham. Photo: Adrian Judd The Old Windmill, Aylsham. Photo: Adrian Judd

The Valonia houses five guests while The Link sleeps two.

- Barleywood Shepherd's Hut, South Creake.

- Barleywood Shepherd's Hut, South Creake.

This luxury shepherds hut with en suite shower room and hot tub is situated near the north Norfolk Coast.

The RAF North Creake Control Tower. Picture: Ian Burt The RAF North Creake Control Tower. Picture: Ian Burt

Boasting one king size bedroom, a wood burning stove and under floor heating, you really won't want to leave the hut.

Prepared food and home made cakes and pies are also available to buy.

Dogs are allowed.

- Aylsham Windmill, Aylsham.

- Aylsham Windmill, Aylsham.

The Aylsham Windmill was built in 1826 and was a working flour mill for almost 100 years.

Derelict for more than 80 years, it has now been converted into luxurious self-catering accommodation for six people.

The property is fully equipped with a full kitchen and lounge, one king sized bedroom with en-suite and another double and twin room sharing a bathroom.

There is also a private walled patio garden with furniture and a gas barbeque.

- The Control Tower, Egmere

- The Control Tower, Egmere

The Control Tower on the former RAF North Creake Airfield is a unique vegetarian B&B near Walshingham and the coast.

The Tower was originally built in 1943 to command all 199 and 171 Squadrons of RAF 100 group take-offs and landings.

Now it has been transformed into a special place to stay in the bustling agricultural hamlet of Egmere

There are a total of four double ensuite B&B rooms to book.

All have en-suite facilities and include a tasty and varied cooked vegetarian meal.

For more information click here.