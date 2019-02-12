Search

Seven Norfolk attractions in the running for national awards

PUBLISHED: 08:14 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 05 March 2019

University of East Anglia's law school at Earlham Hall has been nominated by RICS.

University of East Anglia's law school at Earlham Hall has been nominated by RICS.

Archant

A handful of Norfolk’s best-loved attractions have been shortlisted in the East of England category for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards for 2019.

An artist's impression of the Goldsmith Street development - which has been nominated in the RICS awards. Pic: Mikhail Riches.An artist's impression of the Goldsmith Street development - which has been nominated in the RICS awards. Pic: Mikhail Riches.

Seven of the region’s 23 most innovative and community beneficial property projects were in Norfolk and will go on to compete in this year’s awards.

Horsey Windpump has been nominated for the RICS awards. Picture: (c) copyright newzulu.comHorsey Windpump has been nominated for the RICS awards. Picture: (c) copyright newzulu.com

The seven categories for 2019 are; building conservation, commercial, community benefit, design through innovation, regeneration, residential and tourism and leisure.

In the building conservation category, Norfolk’s Earlham Hall has been nominated.

Judges said: “The restoration of the stable block/coach house and potting shed within the curtilage of Earlham Hall at the University of East Anglia is a significant conservation achievement that is beautifully executed and memorable.”

Also in this category is Horsey Windpump - which is also nominated in the tourism and leisure category, and Wells Maltings.

Wells Malting in Norfolk has been nominated for two RICS awards. Picture: Sarah Toon PhotographyWells Malting in Norfolk has been nominated for two RICS awards. Picture: Sarah Toon Photography

The Wells Maltings project is also nominated in the community benefit category, and entailed the future-proofing of a Grade II listed industrial building.

Rosecroft Primary School and Nursery is a new facility funded by Norfolk County Council Children’s Services, and is also in the running for the community benefit title.

The design through innovation category sees Chapel Green SEN School in the running, which is a purpose-built SEND school for physically disabled and complex needs pupils in Attleborough.

In the regeneration category, Norwich’s Goldsmith Street as well as the Hillington Square Estate in King’s Lynn are nominated.

Pablo Fanque House, student accommodation which is being built in All Saint's Green in Norwich has been nominated by RICS. Pic: Archant.Pablo Fanque House, student accommodation which is being built in All Saint's Green in Norwich has been nominated by RICS. Pic: Archant.

The University of East Anglia’s Pablo Fanque House has been nominated in the residential category, as well as Goldsmith Street in Norwich.

In the final category, tourism and leisure, the Horsey Windpump is once again nominated.

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough, which is nominated by RICS. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough, which is nominated by RICS. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All regional winners go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in November 2019, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

Chair of the RICS Awards 2019, East of England’s judging panel, Jonathan Nelson, said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.”

Seven Norfolk attractions in the running for national awards

University of East Anglia's law school at Earlham Hall has been nominated by RICS.
