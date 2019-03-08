Seven eco-friendly brands on your doorstep to switch your shop to

Norfolk Natural Living makes home and laundry cleaning products with no harsh chemicals (Inset: Founder Bella Middleton). Picture: Norfolk Natural Living Norfolk Natural Living

Shopping sustainably is a growing social trend - but the Amazon rainforest fires have been a timely reminder of why it is so important.

Norfolk Natural Living offers a wide range of chemical free and natural home products. Photo: Norfolk Natural Living Norfolk Natural Living offers a wide range of chemical free and natural home products. Photo: Norfolk Natural Living

Here, we look at the brands which are both sustainable and eco-friendly, and can help shoppers reduce their air miles with the products made on their doorstep.

1. Re.Source

Re.Source is Norwich's first zero-waste shop and café, with customers invited to bring in their own containers or jars when they shop for fresh and dry food.

Bring your own jars. Cata Parrish from Re-Source, a zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Bring your own jars. Cata Parrish from Re-Source, a zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in central Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The new business has been created by Cata Parrish, 46 from Aylsham, who co-runs The Wellhouse Foundation, a mindfulness and yoga initiative for families.

The shop offers a range of dry food, including pulses, rice and pasta, a deli with homemade plant-based milks, cheeses and butter and fruit and vegetables from local growers.

2. Norfolk Natural Living

Norfolk Natural Living is a family-run business with a workshop in King's Lynn and a shop in Holt.

The brand makes handmade home and garment care products using 100% natural botanical ingredients.

All packaging is designed to be easily recycled and none of the products contain harsh chemicals, so they aren't dangerous to wildlife when they make their way into the waterways.

3. The Green Lady Eco Store

The Green Lady Eco Store was set up by 21-year-old Georgia Cake in Lowestoft.

Zero Taxis is believed to be one of the only companies in Norfolk providing zero-emissions vehicles, which are recharged using renewable energy. Photo: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council Zero Taxis is believed to be one of the only companies in Norfolk providing zero-emissions vehicles, which are recharged using renewable energy. Photo: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

The idea behind the shop was that it would house all a shopper's eco-friendly products in one place, instead of customers needing to travel into towns for certain items and shop online for others.

As well as having an online store where all items can be ordered to save on packaging, Ms Cake hosts a refill station for ecover products so customers can refill old bottles.

This includes refills of washing up liquid, laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and all purpose cleaner.

Simon and Monica Cass of Norwich's sustainable furniture company Par Avion. Picture: Simon and Monica Cass of Norwich's sustainable furniture company Par Avion. Picture:

4. Zero Taxis

Zero Taxis is Norwich's only entirely electric taxi fleet.

The cars are charged with 100% renewable energy which are generated by Zero Taxis' own solar panels and storage batteries.

The company is available for all local fares as well as corporate and airport transfers.

Par Avion uses traditional methods to make their furniture. Picture: Par Avion Par Avion uses traditional methods to make their furniture. Picture: Par Avion

5. Par Avion

This furniture brand is run by Simon and Monica Cass out of Norwich's Northcote Road.

The company sells wooden furniture and home accessories, all of which are made of natural and renewable materials sourced in the local area.

The pieces are all crafted using traditional furniture making techniques such as wood turning, seat weaving and pottery.

6. Mill Farm Eco Barn

Mill Farm Barn is a family-run business based in Winterton-on-Sea.

The holiday lets are all reclaimed buildings and were rebuilt or renovated using natural and local materials.

It uses rainwater harvesting for the likes of toilet flushing and washing clothes, and a biomass boiler is used to generate energy for hot water and heating.

7. Carrier Company

The Carrier Company was founded in 1995 by Tina Guillory, who had launched a gardening business and then couldn't find an appropriate bag to carry around her tools.

She launched the business which sells predominantly bags, but also clothes and home accessories made from heavyweight cotton canvas and jute.

The family-run business still sources and curates environmentally conscious materials, and the entire process of building the products happens within ten miles of the company's base in Wighton.