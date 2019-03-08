Seven thrifty friends launch new vintage clothes store

The seven ladies who have formed The Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted

A group of businesswomen with an eye for a bargain have opened a new Norwich money-saving shop selling vintage clothes.

Karen James-Welton, whose vintage collection The Fabulous Miss K is at the Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted Karen James-Welton, whose vintage collection The Fabulous Miss K is at the Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted

And they reckon The Vintage Hub will be a big success because more people are moving away from buying fast fashion.

The new business is situated within antique store The Treasure Chest in St Benedicts' Street - and stocks designer fashion labels such as Biba, Ralph Lauren and Jaeger at rock-bottom prices.

All the ladies involved either run their own businesses or are employees as well as having their own vintage clothing labels and several are mums too. But they decided to pool their talents and share their passion for vintage clothes - basically anything from the 1930s to the 1980s.

Susie Pritchard, a member of the hub who specialises in vintage nightwear and lingerie. Pic: submitted Susie Pritchard, a member of the hub who specialises in vintage nightwear and lingerie. Pic: submitted

In the shop among the bargain buys there is currently a checked Jaeger long winter coat priced £55, a 1960s wedding dress priced £57 and an Irish Guards military red jacket with brass buttons for £65.

The women behind The Vintage Hub are Karen James-Welton, Morwenna Farrell, Sarah Rogers, Sarah Ballard, Jessie Dodd, Susie Pritchard and Loki London. Karen, who works for a charity shop and has created her own vintage brand The Fabulous Miss K Store, said: "We're all friends and we thought 'why not come together collectively?'

"A space came up in the Treasure Chest and we thought, 'let's go for it'. Stock gets changed weekly and we are selling some really fun items from across the decades and also many high-end labels which are made in the UK and so you know you are buying quality.

"People have less money right now and more are thinking of moving away from fast fashion and the high street and looking at sustainability. People also want to be much more individual and are looking to second-hand clothes and vintage as a result."

Sarah Rogers whose Wild Daisy vintage collection is part of the Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted Sarah Rogers whose Wild Daisy vintage collection is part of the Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted

Collections include other vintage brands set up by the businesswomen including Cactus, Dress Up, Gold Thrift Vintage and Wild Daisy Vintage. Each lady offers something slightly different with Morwenna Farrell specialising in up-cycled vintage, thrifting one-off pieces and hand screen printing her illustrations all over them. Susie Pritchard specialises in nightwear and lingerie with her business Wake-Up Little Susie. She will be bringing a new collection to the Vintage Hub of nightwear as well as a selection of day wear from the 1950s-1980s.

As well as clothing, there are accessories including bags, jewellery and shoes.

The Vintage Hub is open from Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm.

Morwenna Farrell whose Illustrationo brand is part of The Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted Morwenna Farrell whose Illustrationo brand is part of The Vintage Hub. Pic: submitted

The Vintage Hub based at the Treasure Chest, St Benedicts' Street. Pic; Archant The Vintage Hub based at the Treasure Chest, St Benedicts' Street. Pic; Archant

A Jaeger coat. Pic: Archant A Jaeger coat. Pic: Archant

An Irish Guards uniform. Pic: Archant An Irish Guards uniform. Pic: Archant

A wedding dress from the 1960s. Pic: Archant A wedding dress from the 1960s. Pic: Archant