Norwich flight forced to divert to Stansted

Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

A Loganair flight on its way to Norwich from Edinburgh was forced to divert to Stansted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loganair flight diverted. Pic; Archant Loganair flight diverted. Pic; Archant

At the same time, a KLM flight was delayed from landing and taking off from Norwich.

Loganair flight LM302 from Edinburgh to Norwich was diverted and landed at Stansted.

MORE: All the winners from the Norfolk and Suffolk tourism awards

A Norwich Airport spokeswoman said 'material' had blown onto the runway. "It was immediately removed. Loganair diverted, refuelled and returned. KLM was kept briefly in hold.

You may also want to watch:

"Everything was quickly back to normal."

The Loganair flight landed back at Norwich at 10.51am.

No one was available for comment from Loganair nor KLM.

More details will be given shortly.

Were you on the flight? Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk