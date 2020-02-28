Norwich flight forced to divert to Stansted
PUBLISHED: 12:06 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 28 February 2020
A Loganair flight on its way to Norwich from Edinburgh was forced to divert to Stansted.
At the same time, a KLM flight was delayed from landing and taking off from Norwich.
Loganair flight LM302 from Edinburgh to Norwich was diverted and landed at Stansted.
A Norwich Airport spokeswoman said 'material' had blown onto the runway. "It was immediately removed. Loganair diverted, refuelled and returned. KLM was kept briefly in hold.
"Everything was quickly back to normal."
The Loganair flight landed back at Norwich at 10.51am.
No one was available for comment from Loganair nor KLM.
