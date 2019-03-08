Self-employment is growing - but is it damaging our public services?

The amount of self-employed people in Norfolk is rising. Insert: Aaron Widdows of Price Bailey. Picture: Getty/Price Bailey Picture: Getty/Price Bailey

Self-employed working is growing in Norfolk, with more than 6,000 people turning their backs on office jobs.

However, finance experts have warned that this could be "concerning" for Norfolk - as revenue for public services created by income tax fas fallen.

Over a period of three years those who were self-employed in the county grew from 48,000 people to 54,000 people.

This meant the percentage of the county's workforce who work from their homes grew from 16% to 18% between 2013/2014 and 2016/2017 (the most recent figures).

The data was collected from HM Revenue and Customs by Norfolk accountants Price Bailey.

Aaron Widdows, partner at Price Bailey, said: "The origins of this process go back many years, but became more prevalent with the financial crisis of 2008 when many people were made redundant and re-entered the workforce as contractors."

He continued: "There is also a generational factor in that younger people entering the workforce often want greater autonomy and flexibility. This goes hand-in-hand with the growth of the so-called 'gig' economy as organisations increasingly favour the use of short-term contracts as opposed to the creation of permanent jobs."

However, because more people are working in home offices, the amount of income tax being generated has fallen.

The knock-on impact of this is difficult to determine, as it is returned to central government and then used to pay for services like the NHS and education system.

Mr Widdows continued: "There is a recognition by the government that the fall in tax paid on incomes is undermining public services. This is a particular concern for largely rural areas such as Norfolk where services are often less well-funded than in urban areas."

Overall the county has made 2.4% less in income tax in 2016/2017 than three years prior.

The largest decline in income tax generation was in north Norfolk, which saw a fall of 15.7%.

However this will be offset to some extent by the fact that median income in the area also fell from £19,200 to £17,600 in the period.

Norwich north saw the highest earnings increase in the self-employed sector, up £12,600 to £13,200.

Despite income rising across Norwich north by 15%, the amount of income tax generated still fell by 0.6%.