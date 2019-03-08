Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Fashion retailer with stores across Norfolk collapses into administration

PUBLISHED: 10:24 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 10 May 2019

Women's fashion retailer Select has gone into administration. Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Women's fashion retailer Select has gone into administration. Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Clothing chain Select has entered administration.

The women's fashion retailer has four stores in Norfolk including Norwich's Castle Mall, as well as outlets in Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Thetford.

In Suffolk it has stores in Ipswich and Stowmarket, as well as further afield in Witham and Newmarket.

MORE: Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Administarators for Select said it had been "unable to sufficiently deliver on a turnaround plan".

You may also want to watch:

Quantuma has been appointed as administrators of the business, which has 1,800 employees and 169 stores across the UK.

A spokesman for Quantuma blamed "prevailing high street conditions", saying: "The joint administrators are assessing the available options for the business to ensure its future operations."

There have been no redundancies made as a result of the administration.

Andrew Andronikou, joint administrator at Quantuma, said: "Due to ongoing financial difficulties, I can confirm that Brian Burke, Carl Jackson and I have been appointed joint administrators of Genus UK T/A Select.

"We will continue to trade Select whilst we assess all options available to the business, with the aim of achieving the optimum outcome for all stakeholders. Options include a sale of the business, in addition to entering into discussions with those parties who have already expressed interest in acquiring the business.

"To support these efforts, a dataroom has been established and any further expressions of interest are invited. We will also be assessing CVA proposals which have been put forward by the directors."

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Fashion retailer with stores across Norfolk collapses into administration

Women's fashion retailer Select has gone into administration. Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Teenagers could face charges for riding bicycles dangerously

Young people on bikes on Mill Road, heading towards Belton, on April 8.

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Transfer targets, loan attraction – City scouting chief on Premier League task

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott is set to be a busy man over the summer - and beyond. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists