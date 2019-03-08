Fashion retailer with stores across Norfolk collapses into administration

Clothing chain Select has entered administration.

The women's fashion retailer has four stores in Norfolk including Norwich's Castle Mall, as well as outlets in Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Thetford.

In Suffolk it has stores in Ipswich and Stowmarket, as well as further afield in Witham and Newmarket.

Administarators for Select said it had been "unable to sufficiently deliver on a turnaround plan".

Quantuma has been appointed as administrators of the business, which has 1,800 employees and 169 stores across the UK.

A spokesman for Quantuma blamed "prevailing high street conditions", saying: "The joint administrators are assessing the available options for the business to ensure its future operations."

There have been no redundancies made as a result of the administration.

Andrew Andronikou, joint administrator at Quantuma, said: "Due to ongoing financial difficulties, I can confirm that Brian Burke, Carl Jackson and I have been appointed joint administrators of Genus UK T/A Select.

"We will continue to trade Select whilst we assess all options available to the business, with the aim of achieving the optimum outcome for all stakeholders. Options include a sale of the business, in addition to entering into discussions with those parties who have already expressed interest in acquiring the business.

"To support these efforts, a dataroom has been established and any further expressions of interest are invited. We will also be assessing CVA proposals which have been put forward by the directors."