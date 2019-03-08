Search

Five shops in Norfolk saved as Select landlords agree to cut rent

PUBLISHED: 10:06 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 13 June 2019

A Select women's fashion shop Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Five fashion stores across Norfolk have been saved after landlords agreed to axe rents for the brand.

Select women's fashion retailer fell into administration on May 9.

The news put the jobs of 1,800 employees on the line, and risked closing its 169 stores.

MORE: Topshop owner saved from collapse, but stores are in the firing line with 50 to close



These stores would have included those in Norwich's Castle Mall, as well as in Great Yarmouth's Market Gates, Fakenham's Millers Walk, Thetford's King Street and King's Lynn's Vancouver shopping centre.

Joint administrators, Andrew Andronikou, Brian Burke and Carl Jackson of Quantuma, filed CVA proposals in the High Court of Justice on 24 May 2019.

CVAs are increasingly being used - with Arcadia's batch of such proposals accepted only yesterday.

CVAs are agreements between landlords and tenants which allow rent to be cut to avoid losing the shop entirely.

Andrew Andronikou, joint administrator, said: "The approval of the joint administrator's proposals gives the best outcome for creditors as a whole. This will mean no immediate closures of the company's stores, and no immediate redundancies."

"As widely reported, there are many challenges in the UK retail sector, a factor which has adversely affected the high street. We are therefore pleased with the outcome and the support displayed by creditors in their acceptance of the proposal, which has resulted in the rescue of the business."

