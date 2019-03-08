See this couple's transformation of a historic water mill into a luxury home

Gail and Steve Philpott, who bought a mill building over a weekend. Pic: submitted

A couple who bought part of an historic water mill on a whim after visiting Norfolk for a weekend are now giving people the chance to stay in it.

Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library

Gail and Steve Philpott saw work being done on Ebridge Mill, at White House Common, near North Walsham, one day while driving past and after talking to the developer, made a purchase a few days later.

The couple, who live in Kent, bought Cubitts for £475,000, a building over three storeys which forms part of the converted mill which dates to the 1800s. It was transformed into six new homes with work starting in 2015. Most have also been sold although a three bedroom semi-detached is still for sale in the building, for offers in the region of £445,000.

Ebridge mill now. Pic: Norfolk Cottages/Steve Adams. Ebridge mill now. Pic: Norfolk Cottages/Steve Adams.

Cubitts, belonging to the Philpotts, is the latest to be finished and following their stylish makeover, is now available to rent as a holiday home with the firm Norfolk Cottages for £1,042-£1,952 a week.

"We bought the property on a complete whim," said Gail. "As regular visitors to the nearby Bacton Woods, my husband and I were driving past the building one day and happened to stop by when the developer, Adrian Jones, of Barn Owl Conversions, was working there.

"We had a chat with him, he showed us around and by the end of the weekend, we'd bought it."

After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages / Steve Adams After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages / Steve Adams

Cubitts sleeps nine guests in four bedrooms with the living room and master bedroom on the top floors boasting views over the canal, water meadows and fishing pond.

"We want our guests to enjoy the property as much as possible, not just for the stunning views from the top two floors, but also for the luxury interiors which such a historic building deserves," said Gail.

Largely open plan, some of the original features are still in view, like the iron wheels and pulleys on the ceiling which have been retained, a reminder of the building's former life as a working flour mill.

Outside, where otters and kingfishers are regularly spotted, and the fishing pond stocked with pike, tench and bream, guests can go kayaking on the canal, walking in Bacton Woods or dine on the balcony.

Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library

After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams

Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library

After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams

After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/Steve Adams After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/Steve Adams

After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams

Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library

After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams After: look at it now. Cubitts, Ebridge Mill, Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, a holiday home with Norfolk Cottages. Photo: Norfolk Cottages/ Steve Adams

Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library Ebridge mill before the renovation. Pic: Archant library