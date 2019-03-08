Search

PUBLISHED: 09:35 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 14 November 2019

The new ad 'Excitable Edgar' Pic: John Lewis and Partners.

The new ad 'Excitable Edgar' Pic: John Lewis and Partners.

Bosses at retail giants John Lewis and Waitrose are bracing themselves for a rush on purchases of 'Edgar' merchandise after airing their first joint ad featuring a loveable dragon.

Pic: John Lewis and Partners

For the first time the two brands have united on a Christmas ad which features a loveable young dragon called Edgar who nearly spoils festive fun until his friend, a little girl called Ava brings him a special gift.

The ad, shown for the first time on social media today but not being broadcast on TV until Saturday, means lots of merchandise being sold for Christmas including a £15 cuddly toy, a Waitrose & Partners No.1 12 months matured Christmas pudding for £8, as well as Waitrose Edgar cupcakes, 'Chocolate Edgars' and a £1.50 gingerbread biscuit.

A spokeswoman from John Lewis in Norwich told this newspaper all merchandise was available from today "until it runs out."

Pic: John Lewis and Partners

The ad, always a much awaited part of the nation's start to Christmas, features the exuberant Edgar who almost derails festivities in his fire-breathing excitement as the star. The ad is a return to familiar territory for John Lewis, which ended a decade of heart-warming tearjerkers featuring loveable animals and charming children last year.

Excitable Edgar is set to a recording of REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling by Dan Smith from the band Bastille, and was filmed over two weeks in Budapest with an extras cast of around 100 people.

Pic: John Lewis and Partners

It follows Edgar as he accidentally melts the ice-rink, reduces a snowman to a puddle and sets fire to a Christmas tree. Edgar finally shuts himself away in despair, but Ava encourages him to rejoin the village with the gift of a Christmas pudding, which allows him to put his fire to perfect use.

The ad's creators said they were struggling to come up with the "perfect ending" until the idea of involving Waitrose led to the Christmas pudding finale.

As in previous years, the ad encourages engagement with a good cause. This year it is food poverty charity FareShare, with "feasts" to be held in John Lewis shops and community venues ahead of Christmas.

John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis said: "I'm delighted our two brands have come together for this year's Christmas campaign.

Pic: John Lewis and Partners

"It started from a spark of an idea - a little dragon's excitement about Christmas - and became the story of how someone goes the extra mile for their best friend to give just the right gift.

"It's a funny, heart-warming story that will resonate with our customers as they seek out the perfect gifts for their loved ones this Christmas."

The ad first airs on TV during ITV's The X Factor on Saturday.

