WATCH: Pensthorpe’s first baby flamingo chick is growing up

Pensthorpe's first flamingo chick soon after being born last September. Pic: Pensthorpe

The first ever flamingo chick to be born at Norfolk’s Pensthorpe Natural Park survived the winter and staff have revealed its gender.

The flamingos nesting recently at Pensthorpe. Pic: Pensthorpe The flamingos nesting recently at Pensthorpe. Pic: Pensthorpe

It was feared the male chick, born last September, might struggle through the harsh winter months after leaving the sanctuary of his mother. But, seven months on, he has grown considerably and is thriving.

There’s just one tiny problem – he needs a name.

A spokeswoman from Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, said: “He’s recently been confirmed as male, so I wondered if the readers would like to email us and help us name him?”

Bill and Deb Jordan, who run Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham.Pic: Archant Bill and Deb Jordan, who run Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham.Pic: Archant

Pensthorpe is currently closed because of coronavirus but staff are looking after all the inhabitants.

Meanwhile, there is extra good news – the pitter patter of tiny flamingo feet may be heard again because the adult flamingos have recently started building nests.

Staff were overjoyed to find four eggs have been laid and they are planning to hide a video camera near the nesting site so more footage can be gathered.

And while the venue is on lockdown staff hope to bring weekly updates on the Pensthorpe website about the birds.

The first flamingo chick hatched at Pensthorpe last September after 14 eggs were laid.

The chick is the first born in the 15 years the park has kept flamingos.

The parents originally kept the chick warm in the nest, feeding it by mouth.

It comes as a new flamingo habitat was installed in 2018 as the group of 49 flamingos, known as a ‘flamboyance,’ almost doubled within a year.

But because the egg hatched quite late in the season, there were concerns about how the chick would handle autumn weather when it became too large to fit under its mother’s wing.

Pensthorpe Natural Park is owned by Bill and Deb Jordan. The venue also saw baby red squirrels born at the park last year.

If you have an idea for a name for the flamingo chick, email info@pensthorpe.com