Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 May 2019

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The business owners about to launch the grand Boudicca Hotel, formerly Caistor Hall, at an official party this weekend, have revealed some 'secrets' about the historic venue.

The Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One tale concerns some stunning pendant lights in the English Whisky Company sponsored library which were destined for another even more opulent destination - Buckingham Palace.

The lights, amber coloured glass bulbs, were purchased by new hotel owner Scott Valentine, but he nearly had to give them back.

"He'd bought them and then the company contacted him wanting them back because they had been discontinued and were needed for Buckingham Palace," said sales and events manager Stephanie Emery.

MORE: Why this man bought a derelict mill at auction for £380,000

The Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. This shows the lounge sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. This shows the lounge sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

After some negotiation, Scott managed to keep the lights which now make a stunning feature in the former library which has now been given a complete make-over as a luxurious lounge. It stocks the Norfolk-based English Whisky Company brands as well as Havana cigars and has been decorated in dark green and aubergine with checked wallpaper and Ralph Lauren leather sofas. Stephanie, who worked at Caistor Hall before it was sold, said: "The library was in fact my favourite room and I was really worried about seeing it go, but now this is my favourite room."

Another 'secret' is what was uncovered in the hallway - at the top concealed behind a false ceiling was an original lift pulley system which has now been exposed and retained as a feature. And another secret find is what is thought to be an ancient mausoleum hidden beneath gardens. The hotel is built on the site of what once was a Roman centre - hence its name of the Iceni warrior, Boudicca.

The hotel now employs a 23-strong team and is hoping that local businesses will use its services. It has already attracted interest from a yoga and wellbeing centre planning to use a function room as well as another lounge sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne. This room has been created from the original reception. The entire hotel has been repainted and now offers a formal private dining room in powder blue but there is also a restaurant, glamorous bar and 17 rooms with a luxurious bridal suite.

The Boudicca Hotel is open, with an offical launch on Saturday, serving teas, coffees, afternoon teas if booked in advance and bar drinks and snacks with the restaurant opening on June 5.

The English Whisky Company Library complete with the lights which were destined for Buckingham Palace. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe English Whisky Company Library complete with the lights which were destined for Buckingham Palace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The pendant lights in the English Whisky Company Library, destined for Buckingham Palace. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe pendant lights in the English Whisky Company Library, destined for Buckingham Palace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The English Whisky Company logo in the library. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe English Whisky Company logo in the library. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The long bar made from bespoke resin. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe long bar made from bespoke resin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (right) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (left) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (right) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (left) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pete Emery, Bar Supervisor at the newly refurbished The Boudicca - formerly known as 'Caistor Hall Hotel'. Picture: Ella WilkinsonPete Emery, Bar Supervisor at the newly refurbished The Boudicca - formerly known as 'Caistor Hall Hotel'. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Courtney Cook, Guest and Services supervisor, outside the entrance of the newly refurbished The Boudicca - formerly known as 'Caistor Hall Hotel'. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCourtney Cook, Guest and Services supervisor, outside the entrance of the newly refurbished The Boudicca - formerly known as 'Caistor Hall Hotel'. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Boudicca refurbishment and rebrand has almost been completed. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pete Emery, Bar Supervisor at the newly refurbished The Boudicca - formerly known as 'Caistor Hall Hotel'. Picture: Ella WilkinsonPete Emery, Bar Supervisor at the newly refurbished The Boudicca - formerly known as 'Caistor Hall Hotel'. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norwich veteran Colin Thackery through to Britain’s Got Talent final

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Norfolk rugby coach jailed for sex offences offered to buy vape in exchange for sex with 13-year-old boy

Robert Eustace, 54, has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty to six sexual offences against three teenage boys. Photo: ARCHANT

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Woman taped to a chair, drugged and threatened with fake gun in horror attack

Daniel Campanu. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Show everyone who is the best team in East Anglia’ - Holty reflects on a time when Lambert was in the opposite corner

Grant Holt was the first Norwich City player in 42 years to score a derby hat-trick against Ipswich Town Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tears of joy as nine-year-old twins take first unaided steps, years after they were told they would never walk

Nine-year-old twins Thomas, left, and Daniel Bristow, who have started walking despite being told they would never be able to, with help from the Able2B gym, pictured with mum Vicky. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists