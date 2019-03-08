Video

WATCH: See how the refreshing drink sensation bubble tea is made

Adrian Moya, Owner, at Moya Bubble Tea, Castle Mall. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A new drinking craze has gone down a storm in a bubble tea-cup after a former UEA student opened the doors to his new store in Norwich's Castle Mall.

Adrian Moya graduated in aircraft engineering from the UEA in Norwich but after working for a short stint in that industry, decided he actually wanted to launch his own bubble tea shop.

And after starting just five days ago, he's finding it's been a great success with queues as soon as he opens up.

Adrian, 30, was introduced to bubble tea, which hails from East Asia, from his girlfriend Ruby Ly, who is now helping him in the store. He worked in a bubble tea venue in Soho, London learning the art of balancing the flavour of green tea with milk and fruit.

"It's a bit like making a cocktail but without the alcohol," he said. "I wanted to create the feeling of a cocktail bar with neon signs and yet there's no alcohol at all but we do create really colourful drinks which are perfect to post on Instagram."

Bubble tea comes in all kinds of flavours and varieties with ones containing tapioca - you suck the beads through the milk and tea for a chewy sensation. Customers can choose the amount of sugar, milk or ice they want, and also opt for flavoured jellies or clear balls of fruit juice known as 'boba' in their drinks.

Each gets properly sealed by a machine so you can take them away, then you pierce the lid with a special straw that's wide enough to enjoy the tapioca.

Many customers had formed a queue by 11am when it opened today. Eleanor May, 24, from Gorleston had taken Nathan Banham, 20, from Norwich in to try one for the first time. "It was really nice, not what I was expecting," he said.

Peter Treglown, PR manager for Castle Mall also tried one for the first time with business writer Caroline Culot. She tried the one with the tapioca beads sucked through a wide straw through the green tea milk.

"It's a bit like a meal in a glass, quite filling but also really refreshing and different," she said.

Moya Bubble tea can be found on Level 2 of Castle Mall next to the Java Store.

