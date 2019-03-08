Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

PUBLISHED: 12:12 25 March 2019

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

A couple have salvaged a run-down cow shed and turned it into a luxury abode where it now costs more than £1,200 for a three-night stay.

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukBefore the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

It took three years and cost more than £550,000 to renovate but now The Cattle Shed at Wighton has been transformed into a high-end holiday destination.

Cheryl and Jason Rappolt retained original flint walls and exposed timber rafters but that is where any similarities to the building’s former, run-down state ends. Only some artwork depicting cows is a reminder of its former days housing cattle.

MORE: Norwich hotel to kick off tourism event with unusual item

Instead, guests can enjoy a largely open plan, light-filled, airy space boasting a luxury kitchen with Oroco worktops and bedrooms with wet room en suites. And in the master bedroom there is an Emperor-sized bed with two sets of full-size bunk beds for children.

After: How the Cattle Shed looks now. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukAfter: How the Cattle Shed looks now. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cheryl, with a background in graphic design and her broker husband, had never done any renovation on this scale before, and said “there was nothing easy” about the work.

“We wanted the finished product to reflect its origins, keeping that industrial feel in areas was important, so we did our research and chose our craftsmen incredibly carefully. It’s been a long, hard, labour of love,” Cheryl added.

“Stopping the building from literally falling down was the hardest obstacle in the early stages. When it got too much, we drove three miles to the coast and cleared our heads on the beach,” Jason said.

“We have absolutely achieved our dream home. Our favourite features are the flint walls and the beautiful oak beams in every room. We also love it at night-time, when it takes on a whole new character and promotes total relaxation,” Cheryl said.

After: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukAfter: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

The Cattle Shed can be booked through SALT Norfolk www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukBefore the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

After: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukAfter: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukBefore the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

After: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukAfter: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

After: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukAfter: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

After: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukAfter: the transformation of the Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Before; The Cattle Shed, before the transformation. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.ukBefore; The Cattle Shed, before the transformation. Pic: SALT www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Parked van targeted as thieves steal number plates

Thieves stole the number plates from a van parked in Norfolk Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘Respect and gratitude’ theme to mental health staff awards night

NSFT Awards 2019. Celebrations at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists