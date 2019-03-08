See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed.

A couple have salvaged a run-down cow shed and turned it into a luxury abode where it now costs more than £1,200 for a three-night stay.

It took three years and cost more than £550,000 to renovate but now The Cattle Shed at Wighton has been transformed into a high-end holiday destination.

Cheryl and Jason Rappolt retained original flint walls and exposed timber rafters but that is where any similarities to the building’s former, run-down state ends. Only some artwork depicting cows is a reminder of its former days housing cattle.

Instead, guests can enjoy a largely open plan, light-filled, airy space boasting a luxury kitchen with Oroco worktops and bedrooms with wet room en suites. And in the master bedroom there is an Emperor-sized bed with two sets of full-size bunk beds for children.

Cheryl, with a background in graphic design and her broker husband, had never done any renovation on this scale before, and said “there was nothing easy” about the work.

“We wanted the finished product to reflect its origins, keeping that industrial feel in areas was important, so we did our research and chose our craftsmen incredibly carefully. It’s been a long, hard, labour of love,” Cheryl added.

“Stopping the building from literally falling down was the hardest obstacle in the early stages. When it got too much, we drove three miles to the coast and cleared our heads on the beach,” Jason said.

“We have absolutely achieved our dream home. Our favourite features are the flint walls and the beautiful oak beams in every room. We also love it at night-time, when it takes on a whole new character and promotes total relaxation,” Cheryl said.

The Cattle Shed can be booked through SALT Norfolk www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

