Asda puts marshals on doors to ensure shoppers wear masks

Asda is putting security marshals on its doors to ensure shoppers wear masks. Pic: Asda Archant

Retailer Asda, with stores across Norfolk, will introduce 1,000 special Covid security guards to ensure customers adhere to new rules.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Asda safety marshals are to be stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores. They will be making sure shoppers wear masks – and if they don’t, will be advising them to buy a pack in-store.

MORE: ‘The chokehold gets a little tighter’:New owner of Last Brasserie on 10pm curfew

You may also want to watch:

Bosses said they also expect the staff to be able to help shoppers with safety questions and to reiterate government guidelines.

Extra hand sanitiser stations will be provided in the busiest parts of the stores and protective coatings will be applied to all basket and trolley handles.

Following the recent change in government guidance, all Asda store staff will now wear a face covering while at work unless they have a medical exemption.

The move comes after rival Morrisons said it had reinstated marshals on the doors of its 494 supermarkets.