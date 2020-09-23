Search

Advanced search

Asda puts marshals on doors to ensure shoppers wear masks

PUBLISHED: 16:42 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 23 September 2020

Asda is putting security marshals on its doors to ensure shoppers wear masks. Pic: Asda

Asda is putting security marshals on its doors to ensure shoppers wear masks. Pic: Asda

Archant

Retailer Asda, with stores across Norfolk, will introduce 1,000 special Covid security guards to ensure customers adhere to new rules.

The Asda safety marshals are to be stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores. They will be making sure shoppers wear masks – and if they don’t, will be advising them to buy a pack in-store.

MORE: ‘The chokehold gets a little tighter’:New owner of Last Brasserie on 10pm curfew

You may also want to watch:

Bosses said they also expect the staff to be able to help shoppers with safety questions and to reiterate government guidelines.

Extra hand sanitiser stations will be provided in the busiest parts of the stores and protective coatings will be applied to all basket and trolley handles.

Following the recent change in government guidance, all Asda store staff will now wear a face covering while at work unless they have a medical exemption.

The move comes after rival Morrisons said it had reinstated marshals on the doors of its 494 supermarkets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases confirmed in eight Norfolk schools - but no outbreaks

Wymondham High Academy is among schools which has had a positive coronavirus case. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big injury blow for Canaries as Dowell has surgery on ankle injury

Kieran Dowell was hurt just six minutes into Norwich City's draw with Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Our son will never meet his dad’: fiancée of crash victim tells of grief

Craig Cooke with his fiancee Philippa Escott before he suffered fatal injuries when a friend lost control of his car and crashed into a tree Picture: Supplied

Cromer restaurant hits back at Tripadvisor to get racist review removed

Michelin-star chef Galton Blackiston Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

‘Last little pub in town’ set to close following lack of customers

Ann Cameron Smith, owner of the Cock Tavern in Downham Market, has announced she will be closing on September 30. Picture: Sarah Hussain