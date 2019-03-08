Video

Security hired to stop public climbing over Westlegate barriers

Security has been hired to keep people out of a section of Westlegate for their own safety. Picture: Archant Archant

Security has been hired to keep people from clambering over or dismantling barriers which have been set up for the public’s protection on Westlegate.

People have been climbing over and dismantling the barriers on Westlegate. Picture: Archant People have been climbing over and dismantling the barriers on Westlegate. Picture: Archant

Barriers are currently blocking access down Westlegate, after a chunk of cladding fell from Westlegate Tower during 60mph winds last week.

But members of the public have repeatedly ignored the safety warnings, either climbing over the barriers or even trying to take them apart.

Access from Timberhill has also been closed off. Picture: Archant Access from Timberhill has also been closed off. Picture: Archant

A spokesman for Watsons, the company which manages Westlegate Tower, said the hiring of security was necessary for the public’s safety.

In a statement the company said: “We had to call the police out over the weekend because people were dismantling the barriers and walking through.

“If it’s what we have to do to keep the public safe, then that’s what we’ll do. While we appreciate the inconvenience this has and may cause, it is essential these works are completed with public and pedestrian safety in mind.”

Earlier this week they said: “The general public must be considered foremost until we are confident that there is no risk that falling debris could occur due to high winds.”

Watsons has said it is hopeful Westlegate can reopen entirely on Friday but it is not known how long security could be needed.

“We’re playing it on a day-to-day basis,” the spokesman added.

Access has been reopened to Waring’s Lifestore which has been closed for almost a week due to safety concerns.

Its neighbours Paula Gurndry Interiors remains shut as does Evans Cycles.

Watsons have told the businesses that any money lost by the closures should be taken up with insurers: “If you have suffered a loss of business as a result of these unforeseen events the loss adjuster has confirmed that your business would need to make a claim through your own insurance who would then look to subjugate in due course if applicable.”

They added: “Should there be any changes or amendments in the meantime we will of course update you accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time.”