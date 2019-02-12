Search

Talented artist opens restaurant after tragic fire

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 February 2019

Hasan Tunc at the Lowestoft Cafe. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Hasan Tunc at the Lowestoft Cafe. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A talented artist is hoping to sow the seeds of success as he launches a new restaurant in Bungay.

After he tragically lost his Brighton business, Hasan Tunc from Lowestoft is set to open the doors to his new restaurant, Pomegranate, on Thursday night.

The seasoned restaurateur, who is an artist, professional art dealer and business owner celebrated the opening of his Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurant.

In 2015, the business owner lost his restaurant, which was also named Pomegranate to a devastating fire.

But four years later, Mr Tunc looks back on the tragedy with positivity and says he feels “excited” about opening the business in Earsham Street.

“It is a mixed feeling but of course I feel excited, I never get nervous,” he said.

The 68-year-old has been based in the UK since 2007, he lived in Brighton and Bath before settling in Lowestoft at the beginning of last year.

He said the Bungay community have been welcoming and regularly ask for updates on the opening date of the restaurant.

“It is a very nice place - I would even say it is nicer than Lowestoft. All the people are asking when it will open, it is a very nice community.

“It is a beautiful county and everyone we meet is lovely and I hope we don’t disappoint them,” he said

Mr Tunc, who is of Kurdish origin grew up in Sweden and began developing a love for art at the age of five. He attended art school in Paris during the early-1980s and returned to Sweden to open his own gallery in 1987.

The painter has his renaissance-style artwork displayed on the wall of his adoptive son’s Lowestoft business, Lovestoft Cafe.

“It’s nice to be able to bring my work to Lowestoft, to bring some culture to the town.”

To mark the opening of the business, the artist also created new work to exhibit for the restaurant and hopes the space will be “tranquil and pleasant” for customers.

“I found the place [restaurant] was really nice, but I think it needed to be redecorated,” he said

Pomegranate will have a grand opening on Thursday, February 21 from 7pm.

