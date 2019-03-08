Search

PUBLISHED: 11:08 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 14 August 2019

Commuters using Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains could see prices rise 2.8% in January 2020. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

Train fares are set to rise by up to 2.8pc next year.

Regulated fares such as season tickets will increase in price from January 2020 - and is capped in line with the retail price index (RPI) for July.

This figure was revealed this morning by the Department of Transport as just shy of 3pc.

Rail providers may decide not to increase their ticket prices by the maximum of 2.8pc, however a spokeswoman for the Rail Delivery Group said that this is "expected".

The spokeswoman said: "We won't know until January if rail providers do decide to increase the price of regulated tickets. However it is expected as this reflects increasing running costs as well as how much they are paying back to government."

When looking at how commuters may be affected in Norfolk, people travelling to London could see their annual pass rise by more than £200.

Currently an annual standard pass from Norwich to London station costs £8,424.

However, a 2.8% increase of £235.87 would bring this sum to near £8,660.

Looking within the county, people travelling into Norwich from market towns like Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn will also be impacted.

Currently an annual standard pass from Great Yarmouth to Norwich costs £1,852.

However if Greater Anglia decide to increase their fares in line with RPI, this will rise £51.85 to £1,903.85.

Commuters to and from King's Lynn stand to be stung more - with a current annual pass price of £4,664.

An increase of 2.8pc would see its price rise by £130.59 to £4,794.

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions for the Rail Delivery Group, said: "No one wants to pay more to get to work but by holding rises down to no more than inflation, government is ensuring that money from fares continues to cover almost all of the day-to-day costs of running rail services. This means private sector and taxpayer money can go towards improving services for the long term.

"We know we have more to do to deliver the reliable services passengers expect but rail users across the country are already seeing and feeling the benefits of this investment with new trains and more services running across the country."

