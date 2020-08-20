Seaside fashion brand to open new store in Norwich
Archant
A new fashion outlet is coming to Norfolk with Cornish brand Seasalt set to open in Norwich city centre.
The brand, which says it is “inspired by the colours of the Cornish landscape” will be opening in the former Paperchase store in Castle Street.
It is understood the shop is set to open some time next month.
You may also want to watch:
The shop sells a mixture of womens and mens clothing and footwear, as well as accessories.
MORE: ‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban
The brand was launched in Penzance in 1981 selling traditional workwear to farmers, fishermen and artists.
Since then the business has grown to more than 60 stores and is one of Cornwall’s largest employers.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.