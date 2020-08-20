Seaside fashion brand to open new store in Norwich

A new fashion outlet is coming to Norfolk with Cornish brand Seasalt set to open in Norwich city centre.

The brand, which says it is “inspired by the colours of the Cornish landscape” will be opening in the former Paperchase store in Castle Street.

It is understood the shop is set to open some time next month.

The shop sells a mixture of womens and mens clothing and footwear, as well as accessories.

The brand was launched in Penzance in 1981 selling traditional workwear to farmers, fishermen and artists.

Since then the business has grown to more than 60 stores and is one of Cornwall’s largest employers.