Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award.

A holiday park in west Norfolk favoured by thousands over the summer months has been declared as the best in Britain by the AA.

Paul Searle says staff played a big part in securing the win.

Searles Leisure Centre, Hunstanton, was named this autumn as the overall winner in the “Holiday Centre of the Year” category, beating thousands of other parks in Britain to the title.

Managing director Paul Searle said: “This award celebrates not just the park, but also the entire workforce. Standards of customer service are an important criteria for these awards, so our team at Searles can take a major share of the credit for this achievement.

“So many of the reviews we receive from customers mention the great atmosphere here, and delivering this is very much in the hands of our park team.

“We hope the publicity from this AA award will also benefit other local tourism businesses by putting the spotlight on north west Norfolk as an amazing holiday destination.”

Searles Leisure Centre began welcoming holiday-goers and campers more than 60 years ago on what was then a farm, and has since grown to be one of the largest in eastern England.

The AA award judges said that: “Searles never stands still, and every year offers something new to delight visitors seeking a truly memorable and high quality experience.

“The park’s success and popularity is thanks to the vision, passion and hard work of four generations of the Searle family, and their quest for ever-rising standards.

“All the resort’s facilities are spotlessly clean, and there is a general feeling of pride from the friendly and hard-working staff. Searles is a very worthy winner.”

The awards are judged based on guest reviews and a ‘secret shopper’ visit by inspectors and are regarded as the ‘Oscars of the holiday parks industry’.

As well as winning the AA award, earlier this year the park was crowned as the region’s perfect park destination in the holiday parks category of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards 2018 hosted by the EDP.

The 2019 awards are being held at Norwich’s Open venue on Thursday, February 28, and finalists will be announced soon.