Sea Life cares for A-list seal pups

PUBLISHED: 08:47 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 13 August 2019

Feeding time for Elvis Presley the seal at the Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Feeding time for Elvis Presley the seal at the Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary has taken in 30 new seal pups which have been named after pop stars including Beyoncé, Shakira, Kylie, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and Bruce Springsteen.

Feeding time for Gwen Stefani the seal at the Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFeeding time for Gwen Stefani the seal at the Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Summer is a peak time for Sea Life's seal rescuers as the number of pups getting stranded on the county's beaches soars leaving the animals at risk of dehydration.

This year the sanctuary is at full capacity having taken in a record number of animals.

The seals in care include Prince, who was almost half the weight of the average healthy seal pup after being abandoned by his mother at just three days old.

The team at the sanctuary fed him a special fish soup every three hours and he has now returned to normal weight.

Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodHunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A spokesperson for Hunstanton Sea Life said that it is common for the mother to abandon her baby after it has been weaned at three to four weeks old.

Other pups at the centre were found stranded on the beaches of Hunstanton, including Madonna and Elvis, who was found both dehydrated and malnourished after also being abandoned by his mother. Sanctuary staff say Elvis would have died had he of not been found.

Hollie Stephenson, aquarist at Sea Life Hunstanton, said: "Each of the strong-willed seal pups that have been rescued are making remarkable recoveries.

"We find that every animal that comes to our Seal Hospital has its own unique personality and the team here love to give the seals playful names to reflect that. This summer, it seems we've got a lot of big A-list personalities in our care."

Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodHunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Sanctuary staff say any member of the public who spots a seal on the beach should stay away from it and make a note of its exact location before contacting them on 01485 533576.

Sea Life says anyone who spots a seal on the beach should try to see if it is injured as most seals can get themselves in and out of the water without human assistance.

Hunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodHunstanton Sealife Sanctuary. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

