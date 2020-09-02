Search

Advanced search

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 September 2020

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Archant

A pub, restaurant and B&B at a historic watermill in Norfolk has closed down because of the “ongoing financial uncertainty”.

Sculthorpe Mill, photographed in 1963. Pic: Archant librarySculthorpe Mill, photographed in 1963. Pic: Archant library

Ian Parkin, who currently leases Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, posted an emotional message on social media saying he was leaving “as a result of a tough last winter, lockdown, followed by Covid market uncertainty”.

He said the necessary reduction of indoor capacity and “financial pressures going forward on what will be a very long next winter” had resulted in the decision to leave. He also cited the cancellation of the annual Thursford Christmas show, which brought extra trade to the pub, as a reason for his exit.

MORE: WATCH: First look at transformation of historic wedding venue into new homes

The pub, on Lynn Road, Sculthorpe, which also has rooms to let, is owned by Bury St Edmunds-based brewer Greene King, which confirmed the tenant had decided to leave. It is now advertising it for rent on a five-year term for £50,000 a year – £962 a week. But until a new tenant can be found, the pub will have to remain closed.

Mr Parkin stated on social media and the pub’s website: “I’m very sad to announce that I’ve had to make the hard decision to leave beautiful Sculthorpe Mill. I would like to thank all guests and local regulars for their visits and support over my time here and loyal staff for all their help, hard work and fun as part of the team. The food, experience and service reviews speak for themselves.”

The pub reopened in July after being closed in lockdown. Greene King is now advertising it for rent as “a former working water mill surrounded by flowing streams with large landscaped gardens and open fields”.

A Greene King spokesman said: “It’s just a temporary closure while we find another tenant. We are looking to reopen Sculthorpe Mill as soon as possible. We were naturally disappointed to learn of Ian’s decision to leave Sculthorpe Mill but would like to thank him for his time running the pub and wish him well for the future.”

The pub has a restaurant on two floors and six bedrooms on the second floor. “Clever marketing to capture the imagination of the thriving tourist trade is this area will be required to take the mill to new heights and this should be a central part of your business plan,” states Greene King in the details.

The pub, which also offers accommodation for the tenant including a double bedroom, lounge, kitchen, bathroom and office, has a forecasted turnover of £519,849 and profit for the operator of £48,291 but the entry costs are £48,400.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Group attack with ‘sharp-edged weapon’ leave man with serious injuries

A man was assaulted in a home on Woodward Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Anna Glowa

‘Luxury’ eco-lodge plans for former farm given green light by council

Plans for “innovative” eco-lodges and a natural swimming pool to encourage tourism into a rural area of Norfolk have been given the green light by a council. Pictured, Heath Road. Photo: Google

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Tettey impressed but will ensure midfield duo have to work hard for starting roles

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke shares a joke with Alex Tettey during pre-season training in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images