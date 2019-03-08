Search

Landmark day in £2.5bn windfarm project

PUBLISHED: 16:33 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 28 June 2019

ScottishPower Renewables' East Anglia ONE windfarm is a step closer to completion. Picture: ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower Renewables' East Anglia ONE windfarm is a step closer to completion. Picture: ScottishPower Renewables

Archant

A multi-billion pound windfarm project which has created hundreds of jobs in the region has moved a step closer to completion.

The windfarm will provide cleaner energy to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes in the region. Picture: ScottishPower Renewables

That's because ScottishPower Renewables has successfully installed its first East Anglia ONE wind turbine off the Suffolk coast.

The milestone marks the start of the final phase of construction in a project which has been ten years in the making.

East Anglia ONE aims to provide an economic boost to the area on top of cleaner energy to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes annually.

In total, 102 turbines will be installed.

The first East Anglia ONE windfarm has been installed. Picture ScottishPower Renewables

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE project director for ScottishPower Renewables said: "The installation of the first turbine is a very important milestone for the project and a huge step forward towards completion of the windfarm.

"Through the development of East Anglia ONE, we are not only providing cleaner energy but an array of training and job opportunities for this generation and the next."

All of the turbine components used in the project have been pre-assembled and loaded out from Peel Ports Great Yarmouth.

ScottishPower Renewables has previously made a £5m co-investment in the port to prepare it for construction and marshalling activity.

The components, consisting of 75-metre fibre glass blades, tower sections and nacelles (the head of the turbine), have been on view along the Great Yarmouth seafront and skyline as the 90 metre-high towers have been constructed and stood on the quayside.

Richard Goffin, port director of Peel Ports Great Yarmouth, said: "It is fantastic to see the investment into offshore renewables being made in our region.

"With the industry booming, and recent announcements made by the Crown Estate on potential future expansion, Great Yarmouth is at the forefront of the offshore sector, with tremendous potential to grow.

"To date, Peel Ports have invested £12m to extend the outer harbour to supply offshore projects, with further expansion planned.

"We are proud to support the growth of the sector by providing a platform for projects such as East Anglia ONE."

Leaders of Great Yarmouth's two main political parties Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright said the windfarm industry had a huge importance to the borough.

