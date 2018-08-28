Horsford firm looks to build new units on existing site
PUBLISHED: 08:32 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 07 February 2019
A firm specialising in timber-framed buildings wants to build three new units on its site in Horsford.
Tristan Scott, from Scott Sheds, is seeking permission from Broadland District Council to build the units at Baxters Mill on Holt Road.
His planning application states the new buildings would enable the company to expand its production and storage capacity within the existing site.
Along with the units, he is proposing to build a staff rest room with a floor space of 88sqm and additional parking spaces.
To view the plans, visit Broadland’s planning portal website and search application 20190103.