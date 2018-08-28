Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Horsford firm looks to build new units on existing site

PUBLISHED: 08:32 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 07 February 2019

A firm specialising in timber-framed buildings wants to build three new units on its site in Horsford. Photo: Google

A firm specialising in timber-framed buildings wants to build three new units on its site in Horsford. Photo: Google

Archant

A firm specialising in timber-framed buildings wants to build three new units on its site in Horsford.

Tristan Scott, from Scott Sheds, is seeking permission from Broadland District Council to build the units at Baxters Mill on Holt Road.

His planning application states the new buildings would enable the company to expand its production and storage capacity within the existing site.

Along with the units, he is proposing to build a staff rest room with a floor space of 88sqm and additional parking spaces.

To view the plans, visit Broadland’s planning portal website and search application 20190103.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Norfolk battered by strong winds – with more on the way

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire.

Police officers kicked in the legs while arresting drunk woman for alleged GBH

Langham's village sign. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

People in Cromer without water after possible leak

The areas of Cromer which have been affected by a water supply problem. Picture: Anglian Water

Horsford firm looks to build new units on existing site

A firm specialising in timber-framed buildings wants to build three new units on its site in Horsford. Photo: Google

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Watch: The moment top comedian Stephen Amos called fan out of audience to close show

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists