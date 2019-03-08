Search

Scooter hire business enjoys expansion after moving headquarters

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 March 2019

Charlotte Hayes, 18, of Dereham, who uses a Scoots Hire vehicle to get to and from work. Picture: Supplied by Patrick Lowman

Charlotte Hayes, 18, of Dereham, who uses a Scoots Hire vehicle to get to and from work. Picture: Supplied by Patrick Lowman

Archant

A scooter hire business which launched two years ago has expanded after moving into its new headquarters.

Scoots Hire launched in March 2017 and originally served Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire but has now expanded its service into Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and south Lincolnshire.

Employing 10 full-time members of staff, the company recently moved into a new purpose built headquarters in Yaxham, near Dereham.

Barry Lynes, head of strategic partnerships at Scoots Hire, said: “Our growth over the past two years has been rapid and demand for our service continues to grow.

“We are extremely proud of our achievements and to have assisted more than 1,000 people across seven counties in just two years is truly remarkable.

“Our aim is to continue to expand to help even more people enjoy a better quality of life through access to affordable transport.”

