The Suffolk firm pimping Granny's ride

The 'Mini' themed cabin car. Pic: Scooterpac. Archant

Entering later life no longer means slowing down thanks to a company in Oulton Broad blazing a trail pimping Granny and Grandpa's ride.

The innovative team behind Scooterpac is changing the scooter market forever selling luxury, sports and even off-road models ensuring anyone with mobility issues can still travel in style.

And the two-door Mk2 comes in a vast range of colours - it can even be customised with a football team's colours including Premier League new boys Norwich City.

They also produce a version of the famous four wheeler the lovable VW Beetle from the Herbie films and a scooter resembling the Minis with Union flag roofs from 1969 classic The Italian Job.

Then there's the optional extras. You can upgrade from the basic model to have a cool-air system, electrically adjusting mirrors, flashing beacon, heated seats, lockable boot and luxury sports seats. There are even parking sensors and a reversing camera for getting in and out of that tight spot. And all designed and manufactured in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft.

Scooterpac, which employs 14 people, was the brainchild of Dane Lawrence and it's grown to now boast a £2.5m turnover. A few years ago he and his team invented a retractable canopy which meant people using a traditional mobility scooter could keep dry and have the ability to fold it back for warmer weather. Built to fit all scooters, it revolutionised the industry - before that customers needed to buy another cover each time they changed scooters.

"What started as a £30,000 investment actually became a £150,000 one but it was hugely successful and we've gone on from there, we want to enhance the lives of people with mobility issues through innovation," Mr Lawrence said.

He then set up Scooterpac, based on an industrial estate in Harbour Road which supplies products to scooter dealers around the globe. It then developed the cabin car which is made from a fibreglass mould but resembles a small car.

They are fully electric, so you need to charge them up after every 20 miles or so but they come with a cable which plugs into a standard socket.

Scooterpac have made high speed models, which can reach 12mph in the UK.

But drivers need to not be careful as the legal UK speed limit for mobility scooters is just 8mph. You can even purchase a tandem model for two people.

They range in price from £9870-£12,300 and Scooterpac currently build around 350 a year.

"We create cabin cars how people want them, in any paint colour including metallics and we've done Norwich City ones and the Herbie one," Mr Lawrence added.

The Norwich City themed cabin car. Pic: Scooterpac The Norwich City themed cabin car. Pic: Scooterpac