Search

Advanced search

Video

Save £8 on a Norwich Ice Rink family ticket

PUBLISHED: 13:54 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 03 December 2018

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Norwich Ice Rink will be offering customers a very special family discount on skating tickets.

Those wanting to save money on tickets can take advantage of the rink’s deal which will give them £8 off a family ticket.

The discount will be available on online bookings made between Monday, December 3 and Sunday, December 9.

A family ticket includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, Norwich Ice Rink will be open Friday, December 14 – Sunday, January 6, closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day only.

Hire skates ready for Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: ArchantHire skates ready for Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

The rink will be open between 10am – 9pm daily, with the last session starting at 8pm.

A regular family ticket before discount costs £36, meaning with discount you will only spend £28.

To claim the discount, customers will need to enter the code SAVE8 when purchasing online at www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to Norfolk and Suffolk coast

The Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT

Norwich smart lock creators celebrate full crowd funder backing in just 23 minutes

(From left) Geotekk founders James Sheppard and Matthew Leach. Picture: Geotekk

Convenience store chain McColl, which has more than 20 stores across Norfolk, issues profit warning

McColl's on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Unilever announced Horlicks buyout for £3.3bn

The sign at the historic factory making Colman's mustard in Norwich

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide