Sandringham to host Christmas fair

PUBLISHED: 12:17 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 25 October 2019

Sandringham Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sandringham Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Sandringham Estate is gearing up for the royal arrival by announcing a Christmas fair on its grounds.

The event held from November 15 to November 17 between 10am and 5pm, will see demonstrations of glass-blowing, blacksmithing, chainsaw carving, wood-turning and other traditional country crafts.

Visitors will also be able to take to the ice-skating rink and watch various comedy and magic shows in the cabaret tent

Live cooking shows will also be on offer headlined by Andrea Wallace, as well as a wide variety of food and hot drink stalls.

Santa Claus will also be visiting Sandringham with his reindeer unicorns and a team of jesters to entertain children with medieval games and ice-carving.

All guests will receive a free mulled wine on entry to drink while they browse the event's craft stalls.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 01283 820548.

